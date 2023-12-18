X investigated over breaking EU law, Huawei co-develops Luxeed S7 EV
The social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is being investigated for allegedly breaking EU law on disinformation, illegal content and transparency, the European Commission has announced. The decision to launch formal infringement proceedings against the company, owned by the US billionaire Elon Musk, comes weeks after X was asked to provide evidence of compliance with new laws designed to eliminate hate speech, racism and fake news from platforms in the EU. Under the Digital Services Act, which came into force in August, a company can be fined 6% of its global income or be banned from operating across the EU if it is found to have breached the law. The Guardian
Streaming platform Twitch has been forced to abandon a loosening of its policy on sexual content because it led to a flood of AI-generated nudity. It announced on Wednesday that more adult content was to be allowed, as long as it was deemed artistic. That prompted a torrent of digitally generated nudes, and by Friday the firm announced a U-turn. “Upon reflection, we have decided that we went too far with this change,” CEO Dan Clancy said in a statement. BBC
China’s most talked about electric car doesn’t belong to Tesla. It boasts a 500-mile range, charges in 15 minutes and can park itself. The £39,000 Luxeed S7, marketed as a direct rival to Tesla’s high-end Model S, is not yet on the roads, but within four days of it being unveiled last month, 10,000 people had pre-ordered one. Luxeed is not a name that many Western consumers will recognise. But they will certainly have heard of the company behind it. The S7 is powered by technology developed by Huawei, the Chinese technology giant that has been blacklisted in much of the Western world. Telegraph
A site at the northern-most part of the Shetland Islands has become the UK’s first licensed spaceport for vertical rocket launches. SaxaVord Spaceport on the small isle Unst has been granted the licence by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which will allow for its first launches in 2024. The regulator verified the privately owned spaceport met the safety and environmental requirements for vertical space launches. Husband and wife Frank and Debbie Strang have owned the former RAF base, which is located on a remote peninsula on Unst, since 2004. Sky News
When you think of fashionable Android phone brands right now, you’re probably thinking of Nothing. The company – led by ex-OnePlus man, Carl Pei – have made a name for themselves by crafting elegant handsets at good prices. The brand aren’t done yet, though. Recently, they announced the CMF by Nothing sub-brand, which promises to offer incredible value for money. Now, rumours are emerging about a new phone from the brand, which would look to offer even better value than the Nothing Phone (2). T3.com
The rumored details for cameras of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have more or less settled, so attention is now turning towards future models. Between now and 2026 Samsung will upgrade the wide, ultra wide and telephoto cameras of its Ultra models, according to tipster Revegnus. According to their roadmap, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will switch to a 50MP sensor with 0.7µm pixels for its periscope camera. The current S23 has a 10MP with 1.12µm pixels. The 2024 model will give the user a choice between larger pixels with binning or more zoom without. Samsung has already hinted that it is working on high resolution sensors for tele cameras. GSM Arena