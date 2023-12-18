X investigated over breaking EU law, Huawei co-develops Luxeed S7 EV

Streaming platform Twitch has been forced to abandon a loosening of its policy on sexual content because it led to a flood of AI-generated nudity. It announced on Wednesday that more adult content was to be allowed, as long as it was deemed artistic. That prompted a torrent of digitally generated nudes, and by Friday the firm announced a U-turn. “Upon reflection, we have decided that we went too far with this change,” CEO Dan Clancy said in a statement. BBC



China’s most talked about electric car doesn’t belong to Tesla. It boasts a 500-mile range, charges in 15 minutes and can park itself. The £39,000 Luxeed S7, marketed as a direct rival to Tesla’s high-end Model S, is not yet on the roads, but within four days of it being unveiled last month, 10,000 people had pre-ordered one. Luxeed is not a name that many Western consumers will recognise. But they will certainly have heard of the company behind it. The S7 is powered by technology developed by Huawei, the Chinese technology giant that has been blacklisted in much of the Western world. Telegraph

A site at the northern-most part of the Shetland Islands has become the UK’s first licensed spaceport for vertical rocket launches. SaxaVord Spaceport on the small isle Unst has been granted the licence by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which will allow for its first launches in 2024. The regulator verified the privately owned spaceport met the safety and environmental requirements for vertical space launches. Husband and wife Frank and Debbie Strang have owned the former RAF base, which is located on a remote peninsula on Unst, since 2004. Sky News