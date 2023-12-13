Tesla unveils new version of Optimus as 2 million of its cars ‘recalled’

Tesla is recalling more than two million cars after the US regulator found its driver assistance system, Autopilot, was partly defective. It follows a two-year investigation into crashes at the firm owned by billionaire Elon Musk, which occurred when Autopilot was in use. The recall applies to almost every Tesla sold in the US since the Autopilot feature was launched in 2015. Tesla said it would send a software update “over the air” to fix the issue. The update happens automatically, and does not require a visit to a dealership or garage, but is still referred to by the regulator as a recall. BBC

Apple has released iOS 17.2, the biggest iPhone update in months. The new version of the operating system includes several features that had been announced for the new iOS 17 upgrade but were not available when it first launched in September, such as the new Journal app. It also includes unexpected changes, such as the ability to take videos ready for Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro virtual reality headset. As usual, the update can be downloaded by opening the Settings app, clicking “General” and choosing the software update option. Independent

The UK government is at high risk of a “catastrophic ransomware attack” that could “bring the country to a standstill” because of poor planning and a lack of investment, a parliamentary committee has warned. In a damning report, the joint committee on the national security strategy warned that the UK could face a crippling cyber-attack on its critical national infrastructure (CNI) at any moment. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) describes the CNI as national assets that are essential for the functioning of society, including energy supply, water supply, transportation, health and telecommunications. The Guardian

E3, once the biggest event in the gaming industry, has been cancelled forever. Debuting in 1995, at its peak the Electronic Entertainment Expo saw major companies such as Nintendo and Sony assemble every summer for an exciting week of announcements. But an in-person event in Los Angeles has not occurred since 2019, and there have been multiple failed attempts to revive it. The organiser has now confirmed it’s gone for good. Sky News



The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined the Ministry of Defence (MoD) £350,000 for disclosing personal information of people seeking relocation to the UK shortly after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021. On 20 September 2021, the MoD sent an email to a distribution list of Afghan nationals eligible for evacuation using the ‘To’ field, with personal information relating to 245 people being inadvertently disclosed. TechDigest

