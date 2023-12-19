Osprey celebrates 1000 high power EV chargers in UK

Share

EV rapid-charging network Osprey Charging has now installed over 1,000 high-power EV charging points throughout the UK, more than doubling the size of its network in the last year.

2023 was, Osprey claims, its most successful year to date with a strong final quarter that saw it install 11 ultra-rapid charging hubs across the country, including Carmarthen, Workington and Wisbech, as well as being voted Top 3 in the annual Zapmap rankings for en-route charging networks (its fourth year earning the ‘Driver Recommended Network’ title).

In April Osprey’s CEO, Ian Johnston, was appointed Chair of the newly formed trade association for the UK’s EV charging industry Charge UK. The following month Osprey opened the largest ultra-rapid EV charging hub in the south-west: a 16-bay dedicated EV re-charging location at Salmon’s Leap, Buckfastleigh on the A38 Devon Expressway.

This year also saw Osprey announce a series of key collaborations. Just last week, Osprey announced the first of its new rapid charging locations developed in collaboration with Starbucks UK. The partnership will see Osprey and Starbucks UK working together to develop charging stations across the country. This three-point location in Aberdeen will be followed by a new site at the at the St Johns Retail Park in Bedford.

In addition, Motability Operations, the organisation that delivers the Motability Scheme to over 690,000 disabled people, chose Osprey as its first charge point operator (CPO) partner.

In November Osprey refreshed its app. Underpinned by Osprey’s Iris software platform, the Osprey App provides drivers with an enhanced payment and charging experience, as well as access to new Hatch Card rewards. The Hatch Card programme gives drivers the chance to win prizes such as free kWhs every time they charge 25kWh+ through the Osprey app.

Says Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging:

“Reflecting on 2023, I am immensely proud of the Osprey Charging story. Our mission to grow and redefine the EV charging landscape with consistently high-quality and easy-to-use locations and charge points has reached new heights with the deployment of 1,000 high-power EV charging points across the UK, more than doubling our network.

“The year has been transformative, solidifying our position not only as the UK’s leading and fastest-growing EV rapid-charging network but also as a symbol of reliable and accessible public EV charging for residents, businesses, and visitors across the UK.”

