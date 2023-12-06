OnePlus12 to come to UK in January, EE launches customised Apple TV box



We’re very impressed by the OnePlus 12, which has now launched in China, and we hoped that it would be getting a UK and US release in the not too distant future. And now OnePlus has promised just that, confirming that the phone will be coming to both markets in early 2024. OnePlus hasn’t committed to a definite date just yet, but rumours have suggested 24 January – which is interesting timing if true, as that’s a week after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24. OnePlus says that the phone will debut “along with other products”, one of which may be the rumoured OnePlus 12R. T3.com

If you’re a gaming fan, you’ve almost definitely by now seen the long-awaited trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. But you might not have recognised the teaser’s soundtrack – a 1980s Tom Petty tune Love Is A Long Road. While the trailer has racked up more than 100 million views, the song has also seen a huge leap in streams. Since the trailer’s Tuesday release, Spotify tells the BBC streams for the track have increased 36,979% compared to this time last week. The teaser confirmed the game – which will be released in 2025 – will be set in Miami-inspired Vice City and star a female protagonist, Lucia, for the first time since the 1990s. BBC

When Apple announced the iPhone 15 range in September it confirmed support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard. Now it has emerged iOS 17.2 will bring support for the new magnetic charging standard all the way back to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models. Hooray! The news comes via the release notes for the iOS 17.2 release candidate (via 9to5Mac), which also signifies the main release should come next week. The notes featured a brief reference to the update, simply stating: “Qi2 charger support for all iPhone 13 models and iPhone 14 models.” The Qi2 standard adds support for magnetic charging and Apple worked directly with the Wireless Power Consortium on the tech. Trusted Reviews

The BT-owned EE is rolling out its revamped TV over broadband offering, which delivers live and on-demand services streamed to a choice of set-top boxes that includes a customised Apple TV – a first for the UK. The new IPTV service continues the firm’s replacement of the BT brand with EE and ditches the aerial while still offering free-to-air and premium channels in a range of packages starting at £18 a month on top of the required EE broadband subscription. The Guardian

Rishi Sunak has suffered one of the biggest rebellions of his premiership as dozens of Tory MPs including Suella Braverman and Dame Priti Patel voted against his net zero plans. The two former home secretaries joined backbenchers to oppose a quota on sales of electric cars. The measure was passed with Labour’s support on Monday evening but will be a worry to Mr Sunak as Tory rebels reached the “magic number” of 26 – the number of his own MPs that would overturn his majority. Telegraph

The Sims 4 has rolled out three significant changes in its latest base game update, which is free for all players. The newest patch, coinciding with this week’s launch of the For Rent expansion, sees tweaks that improve gameplay immersion, including one the Sims community has requested for years. Arguably the most notable addition is that sinks can now be assigned a type: Kitchen, Bathroom or All. Digital Spy