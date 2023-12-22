Hyperloop One shuts down, Teenager sentenced over Grand Theft Auto VI hack

Share



The company which became well known for its idea of shooting people hundreds of miles an hour through a vacuum has shut down. The aim of Hyperloop One, based on an idea by Elon Musk, was to dramatically cut journey times. It has previously received backing from Virgin founder Richard Branson, but he pulled out last year. The firm will lay off its remaining staff by the end of the year, according to Bloomberg. The company had promised a new era of high speed travel, using magnetic levitation (maglev) technology – which is already used in some transport systems – within a vacuum tube. BBC

British Tesla drivers could be owed thousands of pounds after the company failed to deliver on its driverless cars promise. The electric vehicle manufacturer, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, is facing legal challenges after drivers were sold ‘full self-driving’ technology – that has so far failed to materialise. Tesla has sold cars with “full self-driving capability” since 2016, and charges £6,800 for the add-on, after a lower £5,800 price for early adopters. However, the feature has been plagued with delays. Telegraph