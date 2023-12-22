Hyperloop One shuts down, Teenager sentenced over Grand Theft Auto VI hack
The company which became well known for its idea of shooting people hundreds of miles an hour through a vacuum has shut down. The aim of Hyperloop One, based on an idea by Elon Musk, was to dramatically cut journey times. It has previously received backing from Virgin founder Richard Branson, but he pulled out last year. The firm will lay off its remaining staff by the end of the year, according to Bloomberg. The company had promised a new era of high speed travel, using magnetic levitation (maglev) technology – which is already used in some transport systems – within a vacuum tube. BBC
British Tesla drivers could be owed thousands of pounds after the company failed to deliver on its driverless cars promise. The electric vehicle manufacturer, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, is facing legal challenges after drivers were sold ‘full self-driving’ technology – that has so far failed to materialise. Tesla has sold cars with “full self-driving capability” since 2016, and charges £6,800 for the add-on, after a lower £5,800 price for early adopters. However, the feature has been plagued with delays. Telegraph
It’s over for Windows Mixed Reality. In an update to a list of deprecated Windows features, Microsoft added Windows Mixed Reality, along with the accompanying Mixed Reality Portal app and Windows Mixed Reality for Steam VR. The company says Windows Mixed Reality is “deprecated and will be removed in a future release of Windows.” Microsoft first introduced Windows Mixed Reality in 2017 as part of its bid to compete with virtual reality rivals like HTC and Oculus (now owned by Meta). The Verge
Meta has engaged in a “systemic and global” censorship of pro-Palestinian content since the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war on 7 October, according to a new report from Human Rights Watch (HRW). In a scathing 51-page report, the organization documented and reviewed more than a thousand reported instances of Meta removing content and suspending or permanently banning accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Guardian
A teenager behind the notorious hack which saw footage of the unreleased Grand Theft Auto VI game leaked online has been detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act. Arion Kurtaj, 18, a “key player” in the Lapsus$ group, carried out a hacking spree against major tech firms including Rockstar Games, the developer of the hugely successful video game franchise. He stole codes and footage of the unreleased Grand Theft Auto VI, the long-awaited sequel which is due to hit the shelves next year more than a decade after the last instalment. Sky News
If you have an iPhone 15 Pro and you bought a case for it, there’s a good chance you’ve noticed that something is missing. When the iPhone 15 was announced, one of the biggest changes Apple made to its Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models was to include an Action Button instead of a mute switch. It turns out that case makers were caught unaware, and many iPhone 15 Pro cases from some of the top case makers have a cutout for a mute switch, and no button. Tech Radar