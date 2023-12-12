Ai-Da robot to take part in Royal Institute Christmas lectures

Share



Ai-Da robot, the face of Artificial Intelligence in the UK, is to take part in the 2023 CHRISTMAS LECTURES from the Royal Institution (Ri) alongside Mike Wooldridge, Professor of Artificial Intelligence at Oxford University.

For the 2023 CHRISTMAS LECTURES, Mike Wooldridge will tackle the most important and rapidly evolving field of science today – Artificial Intelligence, in a lecture titled “THE TRUTH ABOUT AI.”

The 2023 CHRISTMAS LECTURES will feature Ai-DA robot who will both paint and converse with Mike Wooldridge as he carries out a series of science experiments that will explore how this ground-breaking technology really works.

In what is promised to be a landmark event, Ai-Da Robot will become the first AI-powered ultra-realistic robot to participate in the CHRISTMAS LECTURES since they were first broadcast on the BBC in 1936.

Powered by AI, Ai-Da Robot is the world’s first ultra-realistic robot artist, famed for an AI-powered painting ability and advanced AI language model enabling conversation with humans.

Created to highlight the role of AI in our lives, Ai-DA Robot has spoken at the House of Lords, No. 10 Downing Street and at the United Nations, as well as exhibiting her artwork all over the world from Tate Modern, V&A, Somerset House and The Design Museum in Britain to the Pyramids in Egypt and the Venice Biennale.

Says Professor Mike Wooldridge:

“I am profoundly honoured to have been asked to give the 2023 CHRISTMAS LECTURES. Artificial Intelligence has a huge potential to make all our lives better, but it does not come without risk and, like all areas of science, advances in the field could create losers as well as winners. So AI is a topic that we must explore, examine and question together.”

The CHRISTMAS LECTURES are the Royal Institution’s biggest and most famous, demonstration-based science event for young people. They are broadcast on UK television every Christmas and have formed part of the festive tradition for generations.

In previous years world-famous scientists giving the Lectures have included Nobel Prize winners William and Lawrence Bragg, as well as Sir David Attenborough, Richard Dawkins, Marcus du Sautoy, Jonathan Van-Tam, Dame Sue Black, Carl Sagan and Dame Nancy Rothwell.

The 2023 CHRISTMAS LECTURES will be filmed in the Royal Institution’s iconic theatre on 12, 14 and 16 December 2023 and broadcast on BBC Four and iPlayer between Christmas and New Year.

