Young drivers three times more likely to buy EV than older drivers

Younger drivers are nearly three times as likely to make their next car an electric vehicle (EV) than older drivers, an independent study has revealed.

Research commissioned by mobility provider SOGO reveals that 59% of drivers aged 18-24 are more likely to replace their existing car with an EV than 12 months ago, compared with just 21% of motorists aged 55+.

The research found that amongst other drivers, 53% of 25-34-year-olds are more likely to replace their car with an EV than they were 12 months ago compared to 49% for 35-44-year-olds and 32% for 45-54-year-olds. Over 55s are the least likely to replace their existing car with an EV.

With Road Safety Week 2023 taking place from 19-25 November, SOGO is preparing motorists to drive EVs safely. As EVs continue to grow in popularity, SOGO is calling for greater numbers of new drivers to start using EVs and interacting with the technology.

Says Karl Howkins, managing director of SOGO:

“The majority of drivers do not learn to drive in an EV, and many have never even experienced driving one, so there are lots of safety issues to consider when getting behind the wheel for the first time. The acceleration can be very surprising.

“Instant torque is one of the key advantages of EVs, and they accelerate much faster than traditional cars, which can be useful in dangerous driving situations but also take some time to adapt to. We’re hosting an EV-safe driving day to help encourage safer motoring and provide a greater understanding of the technology and controls involved.

“Few driving instructors in the UK currently have access to an EV for students, and the issue of battery range lasting long enough for lessons and the availability of charge points along UK roads are slowing down the move towards getting more EV motorists on the roads.”

To register interest in the SOGO EV driving day, visit https://www.sogomobility.co.uk/

