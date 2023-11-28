World’s first ‘green’ transatlantic flight to take off

There are no dedicated commercial SAF plants in the UK, although the UK government recently (17 November 2023) announced it was supporting 9 projects in the latest round of the Department for Transport’s ( DfT ) Advanced Fuels Fund ( AFF ).

The full £135 million AFF pot is designed to help companies convert waste materials and by-products – such as household waste like cooking oil and industrial gases – into fuels. It can also help achieve greenhouse gas emissions savings of more than 70% compared to conventional fossil jet fuel.

This round’s winning projects include a demo plant converting sawmill and forestry waste and a commercial plant using power-to-liquid technology to convert CO2 and green hydrogen into plane fuel. Together, both projects could create over 70,000 tonnes of SAF a year.