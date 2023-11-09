VW ID.7 flagship EV now available from £55,000

Share

Flagship Volkswagen ID.7 model available from £55,570 RRP OTR

Free Ohme charger or £750 in charging credit, from We Charge by Elli, for customers until 2 January

£3,000 deposit contribution, competitive finance and service plan also available for new premium model

Volkswagen’s all-new flagship electric vehicle, the ID.7, is now on sale in the UK. Prices start from £55,570 RRP on-the-road – and the car is available with a number of offers until 2 January 2024.

The ID.7 is Volkswagen’s first all-electric upper mid-sized car and is the brand’s top-of-the-range ID. model.

The introductory model, the ID.7 Pro Launch Edition, allows fast DC charging at up to 175 kW and offers an extensive 384-mile range, claims VW. A larger-battery version due to arrive in 2024 will allow charging at up to 200 kW and is projected to have a range of about 430 miles – enough to drive from London to Edinburgh without stopping.

Dynamic driving comes courtesy of the newly developed APP550 drive unit which, the manufacturer claims, is the most powerful and highest-torque electric drive motor in a Volkswagen ID. model so far, with 210 kW (286 PS) on tap.

Almost five metres long with a sloping roof and coupé profile, the ID 7’s optional extras include ergoActive premium seats, which have been certified by the German Campaign for Healthier Backs (AGR). The new front seats feature innovative massage programmes, automatic air conditioning and an advanced activation function for muscle groups in the spine and pelvic regions.

Interior temperature is optimised using smart air conditioning, which the car initiates automatically as the driver approaches with the key. Best-in-class assistance systems are also included, such as Travel Assist with swarm data, which introduces assisted lane changing at speeds above 90 km/h on motorways, and automatic parking with memory function over a distance of up to 50 metres.

The new panoramic sunroof with smart glass can be switched between opaque and transparent by touch control. Like many other functions in the ID.7, the roof can also be operated by means of natural voice commands, using the new IDA voice assistant.

The ID.7 is equipped with a head-up display and a new 38-centimetre (15-inch) infotainment operating and display concept, complete with freely assignable favourites buttons and – in response to feedback from customers – illuminated sliders to control cabin temperature.

Says Rod McLeod, Director of Volkswagen UK:

“We are really excited to introduce the ID.7 to our customers. We know lots of people – including many business drivers – have been eagerly awaiting its arrival.

“The ID.7 is a hugely attractive package, offering state-of-the-art technologies that impress through their exclusivity, premium comfort and a really high degree of everyday usability.”

Retail customers ordering an ID.7 from 9 November 2023 until 2 January 2024 can get a free Ohme wall charger, or £750 in charging credit from We Charge by Elli, the Volkswagen Group-owned public charging network. Customers can choose between a 7 kW Ohme Home Pro charger (five-metre tethered cable) or a 7 kW ePod charger (untethered), while the £750 charging credit is valid for up to three years.

In addition, Volkswagen is offering a £3,000 deposit contribution alongside a 4.9-per-cent personal contract plan (PCP) from Volkswagen Financial Services; a separate fixed-price servicing plan is also available for customers to buy.

