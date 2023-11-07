Virgin Media O2 customers can win up to £30,000 worth of John Lewis gift cards

Share



From today until 20 November, Virgin Media O2 customers can win one of three £10,000 John Lewis gift cards and/or one of one hundred £200 Amazon gift cards just in time for Christmas shopping, exclusively with Priority from O2.

Virgin Media broadband and O2 customers can be in with the chance of winning big ahead of the festive season by simply entering the prize draw via the Priority app to win vouchers for a shopping spree at John Lewis and/or Waitrose as well as Amazon.

Whether it be Christmas dinner, decorations or festive finery, lucky Priority members will be able to enjoy their winnings however they want to make the festive season extra merry this year.

Says a Virgin Media O2 spokesperson:

“This Christmas, Priority is all about turning up the festivities and helping our customers which is why we’re offering our Priority members the chance to celebrate and win one of three £10,000 John Lewis gift cards as well as one of one hundred £200 Amazon gift cards available exclusively via Priority.”

“Whether it’s stocking up the fridge for Christmas dinner or helping to fill their families’ stockings, Priority offers a range of unique rewards, experiences, and treats to help make this festive period extra special for our customers”.

Priority is O2’s loyalty scheme which thanks customers with a host of rewards and experiences available all-year round. To enter, customers can head to Priority via the app or here

