The Risks of AI for Our Devices and How to Protect Them

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an emerging technology that aims to utilize machines to improve daily lives and transform various industries. Artificial intelligence plays an important role in voice assistants, self-driving cars, improvements in healthcare, and many other fields.

So, what is AI? AI refers to computer programs created by humans to enable machines to learn and act at different cognitive levels just like humans. AI technology processes enormous amounts of data and uses complex algorithms to identify patterns, learn from errors, and solve problems quickly.

As artificial intelligence is being used more and more, there are significant risks associated with the use of AI. These risks can compromise the security and privacy of our devices. Below are possible risks of artificial intelligence and possible solutions to protect our devices from those risks.

Why has Artificial intelligence become so important?

The potential and ability of AI to automate tedious job processes, increase productivity, and improve decision-making processes in different industries like finance, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, and virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri have led to the rise in popularity and significance of AI.

Artificial intelligence is currently considered to be the basis for all computer learning and is the future of all complex decision-making

The Risks of AI to private and work environments.

While AI has immense potential to enhance everyone’s lives, Artificial intelligence also poses significant risks, especially concerning the security and privacy of our devices. Here are some of the risks associated with AI:

Risks of Data Privacy

When using an AI-powered device, there is always the option to allow the AI to access all your data. Such data includes location, contacts, and browser history. This raises concerns about data security and unauthorized access to sensitive information. Limiting this access can go a long way in protecting your device.

Risk of Bias and Discrimination

AI algorithms are created by a human, therefore, they can be manipulated to favour certain decisions rather than others. For example, a facial recognition system trained on predominantly faces may struggle to accurately identify the faces of people from different ethnic backgrounds.

Malicious Exploitation

Hackers are regularly updating their hacking ways. They are also using AI to launch attacks on our devices. AI can also be exploited easily to bypass traditional security measures. AI-powered malware can learn and adapt, without being noticed, making it more difficult to detect and mitigate such threats.

How do you protect your devices?

To protect our devices from the risks associated with AI, here are some practical steps:

Install An Antivirus

The most effective way to protect your devices is by installing a reliable antivirus. For instance, Norton AntiVirus offers comprehensive protection against malware, viruses, and other online threats. It ensures your devices are safeguarded against attacks. The antivirus continuously monitors and regularly updates different software keeping you protected from emerging threats.

Regular Software Updates

Artificial intelligence uses advanced algorithms that monitor your operating systems before attacking. Regularly updating software can effectively disrupt the harmful interventions of AI. Hackers also try to exploit vulnerabilities in older software versions but once you regularly update these vulnerabilities are patched. Keeping your devices updated helps maintain their security.

Strong and Unique Passwords

Using strong, unique passwords for each of your accounts is recommended. Artificial intelligence can be exploited to guess your password when given enough data about you. You can also enable two-factor authentication (2FA) to add an extra layer of security. Two-factor authentication requires a second form of identification, such as a fingerprint or a unique code sent to your mobile device.

Permission Control

Be cautious when granting permissions to AI-powered applications and devices. Review the permissions requested by each app and only grant access to the necessary information. Restricting unnecessary data sharing minimizes the potential exposure of your personal information. Considering privacy-focused alternatives to popular applications can also help mitigate risks.

Stay updated

Stay updated about the latest AI-related risks and security practices. Familiarize yourself with the potential risks associated with AI and learn how to protect your devices. Being aware of the evolving landscape of AI and cybersecurity enables you to take proactive measures to mitigate risks effectively.

