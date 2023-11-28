Tesla sues Swedish transport agency, Apple shuts down Touch ID division?

Tesla is suing the Swedish transport agency, accusing it of a “discriminatory attack” on the US electric carmaker, after strike action prevented its new vehicles from getting licence plates in Sweden. The lawsuit is an escalation in a row that started between the car company and the union representing Swedish Telsa workers, who are calling for collective bargaining rights and have been on strike for five weeks. The strike called by IF Metall, which has more than 300,000 members in Swedish industry, has attracted multiple secondary, or sympathy, industrial action by unions representing among others postal workers, dock-workers, electricians and painters. The Guardian

Twitter has lost almost three million UK visitors to its website since Elon Musk’s troubled takeover, figures reveal. The social media company, now known as X, racked up a total adult monthly audience of 24 million in May this year, down from 26.8 million at the same time last year, according to media regulator Ofcom. Separate data from Ipsos iris shows Twitter has been declining in popularity among British users in recent years, with its reach falling from 61pc of adults in 2021 to 50pc this year. Telegraph



We really rate the iPhone SE (2022), which is Apple‘s cheapest iPhone and has been our pick of the best cheap phones since its launch. But while its innards are perfectly current, its design makes it look positively ancient – and a big part of that is the prominent chin that houses the Touch ID button. Following on from previous reports suggesting a big redesign of the iPhone SE is on the cards this year, new reports suggest the design could be even more dramatic than predicted. Those new reports say that Apple is shutting down its Touch ID division. T3.com

For the first time a long haul commercial aircraft is flying across the Atlantic using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Until now regulators have only allowed airlines to use up to 50% of eco-fuel to power their engines. But this Boeing 787 test flight from London Heathrow to New York’s JFK airport will be powered purely by SAF – made up mainly of used cooking oil and plant-based products. Holly Boyd-Boland, vice president of corporate development at Virgin Atlantic, told Sky News: “This isn’t a zero-emission flight, but it absolutely is demonstrating that we have huge levers out there and huge opportunities to materially bring down the carbon footprint of flight today.” Sky News

OnePlus has a history of showing off its phones ahead of the official launch, and so it’s no surprise that a week before the full announcement event the company has released numerous photos of the OnePlus 12, and even a video. Shared across a number of Weibo posts (via Android Authority), the images show a design that’s a lot like the OnePlus 11’s, and a lot like what we’ve seen in earlier leaked imagery. You can see a large circular camera block on the rear housing three lenses, while the back of the phone is clad in glass. The OnePlus 12 will be available in green, white, or black, something we already knew after OnePlus confirmed the OnePlus 12 colors. TechRadar

Children are making indecent images of other children using artificial intelligence (AI) image generators, according to a UK charity. The UK Safer Internet Centre (UKSIC) said it had received “a small number of reports” from schools but called for action now before the problem grew. It said children might need help to understand that what they were making was considered child abuse material. The charity wants teachers and parents to work together. BBC