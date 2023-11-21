Skoda Powerpass provides access to more than 500,000 EV chargers

Share



Škoda is offering owners of the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé access to more than 500,000 public charging points across Europe from multiple suppliers using its Powerpass app and card.

As the number of electric car charge points across the UK continues to grow, drivers often face the confusion of needing multiple apps and memberships to get a top-up. Skoda claims Powerpass takes away the need for numerous apps with Enyaq owners able to access and pay directly at over 500,000 EV charge points.

The Powerpass map, available on both the Enyaq’s infotainment screen and on the Powerpass app, shows public charger locations along with detailed information about the charger such as operating hours, availability, maximum charging power and prices.

Owners can choose between three levels of Powerpass membership: Charge Free, Simply Charge and Charge Faster. The subscription period is one month with an automatic renewal and the possibility to cancel. Customers can upgrade at any time or downgrade at the end of the month.

Charge Free has no monthly fee and is the best option for drivers who are not planning to use public charging points too often. Simply Charge is available with a £4.99 monthly fee and offers reduced rates for public AC and DC chargers, excluding the IONITY network. Priced at £13.99 a month, Charge Faster is the ideal option for those who predominately use public charging stations, including IONITY chargers.

Updated for the 2024 model year, the Enyaq now benefits from power and range increases, as well as faster charging speeds. Refinements to the battery and energy management software delivers a WLTP combined range figure of 249 miles for the Enyaq 60, while at the other end of the range, the vRS offers up to 340 miles.

When the time comes to charge, the 85x and vRS variants now come with faster DC rapid charging capability. Thanks to a speed boost of 40 kW, both all-wheel drive models can charge at a maximum of 175 kW when plugged into a suitable rapid DC charge point.

