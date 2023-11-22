Sam Altman back as boss of OpenAI, Stellantis in talks with Chinese battery-maker

Share



OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman will return as boss just days after he was fired by the board, the firm has said. The agreement “in principle” involves new board members being appointed, the tech company added. It comes after Mr Altman was sacked on Friday triggering an open letter from staff who threatened to resign unless he was reinstated. “I am looking forward to returning to OpenAI,” Mr Altman said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. He added: “I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. BBC

Vauxhall owner Stellantis is in talks with a Chinese battery-maker to build a European factory for car cells, in spite of warnings by its chief executive over the threat of Beijing’s dominance in the motor industry. Stellantis is in negotiations with CATL, the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), over a joint venture to make cheaper power cells, which Carlos Tavares, the Stellantis chief executive, hopes will help lower car prices. The deal comes months after Mr Tavares warned of an “invasion” of cheap Chinese cars into Europe and predicted a “terrible fight” between domestic manufacturers and Asian rivals. Telegraph

An article that featured Sir James Dyson in a “rogues’ gallery” and stated that he had “championed Vote Leave … before moving his global head office to Singapore” was “damaging and distressing” to the inventor and entrepreneur, the high court has heard. In a written statement to the court, Dyson described a Daily Mirror article published last year as a “personal attack on all that I have done and achieved in my lifetime” and said it was “highly distressing and hurtful”. The Guardian



The founder of the world’s largest crypto exchange has stepped down – and pleaded guilty to breaking anti-money laundering laws. Changpeng Zhao’s shock departure from Binance comes as part of a $4bn (£3.2bn) settlement that has been reached with US regulators. It is the culmination of a multi-year investigation into the trading platform, and the billionaire – known as “CZ” – is set to be sentenced next year. The case bears similarities to the collapse of FTX, which was the world’s second-largest exchange. Sky News

Apple is planning to transition its MacBook and iPad lineups to OLED screens in the coming years and a new report from ETNews sheds some more light on the next generation iPad mini. According to the report, Apple will introduce single-stack LTPS OLED screens on its seventh-gen iPad mini and iPad Air models in 2026. The iPad mini in particular is also expected to gain a larger 8.7-inch screen compared to the 8.3-inch one of the current model. GSM Arena

Nearly 100 on-street charging points for electric vehicles in Portsmouth have been disconnected after safety concerns were raised by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks. The concerns relate to how the charging points were installed, using the electricity supply from lamp columns. Following advice from SSEN, Portsmouth City Council decided to disconnect all 98 on-street charging points. Portsmouth’s on-street charging points have operated since 2019. They use power from lampposts in the same way as charging points across the country. ITV.com

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

