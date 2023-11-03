Polestar announces partnerships with Octopus and Ohme

Share

Polestar has announced two strategic partnerships in the UK, with Ohme as home charging partner and also with green energy provider, Octopus Energy.

The three-way partnership will, Polestar claims, enable its customers in the UK to charge more cheaply on the road together with the option to reduce carbon footprint through renewable energy provision for home charging.

The long-term partnership offers both retail and fleet customers purchasing a new or pre-owned car, a preferential price starting at £925 for an Ohme charger with standard installation. Between 1st October and 31st December 2023, private customers placing a new or used order through polestar.com will receive a complimentary Ohme EV home charger with standard installation or £900 in Octopus Electroverse public charging credit.

In addition, Polestar has teamed up with green energy supplier Octopus Energy to offer £30 credit when customers switch their energy supply to Octopus to access cheaper and green EV charging tariffs at home as well as up to 8% discount on public charging through the Electroverse App.

Polestar claims it is one of the only manufacturers globally to offer customers full transparency on the climate impact of its cars in an LCA (Life Cycle Assessment), highlighting the importance of recharging cars with renewable energy to bring the break-even point (the point at which the car stops contributing CO 2 to the environment compared to a petrol or diesel) down. The assessment has also helped Polestar bring the carbon use in the manufacturing phase for Polestar 2 long range dual motor down by 3.1 tonnes from 26.2 tonnes of CO 2 e, to 23.1 tonnes in three years.

Customers who use suppliers like Octopus which deliver 100% green electricity to their home, can reduce the break-even point of a Polestar 2 from around 50,000 miles (79,000km) if charged with fossil fuel-produced energy to around 30,000 miles (49,000km).

Fully charging a Polestar 2 Long range Single motor with its 82kWh battery and an Ohme smart charger on a smart off-peak tariff, such as Intelligent Octopus Go, could cost just £6.15 for a 406 mile range (WLTP). By comparison, charging on the Standard Variable Tariff would cost £22.96. Over a year, customers on Intelligent Octopus Go can save £600 on their charging costs compared to a standard variable tariff. Ohme also offers drivers the option to charge their car when renewable energy generation on the National Grid is highest, further lowering their CO 2 impact.

Says Head of Polestar UK, Jonathan Goodman:

“By charging your EV on renewable energy, whether at home or away, the carbon footprint can be more than halved during the car’s lifecycle compared to a petrol car. Our partnership with Ohme and Octopus makes this process easier, simple and effective for our customers and at the same time offers significant off-peak savings.”

