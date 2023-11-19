Open AI boss Sam Altman fired, will Humane’s AI pin really replace smartphones?

Share



Sam Altman has been ousted as the head of artificial intelligence firm OpenAI by the company’s board, which said it had lost confidence in his ability to lead the company. The board said Mr Altman had not been “consistently candid with his communications”, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The 38-year-old helped launch OpenAI, which is behind the ChatGPT bot. Mr Altman had become one of the most high-profile figures in the industry. BBC

Nothing Chats, the iMessage clone that the company launched earlier this week, has been pulled from the Google Play Store. The official reasoning is “several bugs” that the company needs time to fix before launching it again after an indefinite period of time. However, there is enough evidence to support the idea that the app was pulled not due to “bugs”, as Nothing puts it, but rather due to some glaring security issues. According to a thorough technical analysis by Texts.com author Rida F’kih and Twitter users @batuhan and @1ConanEdogowa, Nothing’s service provider Sunbird was caught lying about the end-to-end encrypted nature of the messages being routed through its servers. GSM Arena

We’ve removed the Nothing Chats beta from the Play Store and will be delaying the launch until further notice to work with Sunbird to fix several bugs. We apologise for the delay and will do right by our users. — Nothing (@nothing) November 18, 2023

Three U.S. lawmakers are calling for greater scrutiny of worker safety at Elon Musk’s SpaceX following a Reuters investigation that documented hundreds of injuries at the rocket company’s U.S. manufacturing and launch sites. The Nov. 10 Reuters report detailed at least 600 previously unreported workplace injuries since 2014 at SpaceX including crushed limbs, amputations, head injuries and one death. The Reuters report found that injury rates at three major SpaceX industrial facilities in Texas and California far exceeded the average for the space industry. Reuters

Major US companies including Disney, Warner Bros and Sky News’ parent company Comcast have pulled advertising from X (formerly Twitter) amid a row over Elon Musk’s alleged endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory. The Tesla chief on Wednesday agreed with a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory was speaking “the actual truth.” Sky News



For the past week, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about Humane’s AI Pin. As someone who’s worn and reviewed wearables of every shape and size, this pin baffles and befuddles. The premise is that it’s supposed to help you look at your phone less — something for which many people say they use their smartwatches. For $699 with a $24 monthly subscription, you’ll purportedly be able to call friends (like smartwatches), talk to voice assistants (also like smartwatches), interact with a camera (like smart glasses), and project a screen (also like smart glasses). The Verge

From never double texting to not calling without warning, many Britons have their own rules when it comes to using the phones. But now etiquette experts Debrett’s have revealed the proper ways to conduct telecommunications. The 250-year-old institution has ruled there to be a generational divide on polite ways to conduct calls – arguing that older people thinking calling without warning is fine, while younger people think it’s gauche. The authority this week published the ‘ten commandments of mobile etiquette‘, which also warns people off from having loud phone calls in public. Daily Mail

