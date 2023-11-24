Nissan announces plans to build 3 EVs in Sunderland, Samsung patents ‘glasses’

Nissan and its partners have announced a £2bn plan to build three electric car models at its Sunderland factory. The Japanese firm will build electric Qashqai and Juke models at the plant alongside the next generation of the electric Leaf, which is already produced there. The scheme could help preserve the jobs of about 6,000 workers directly, and thousands more across the UK. Nissan said that alongside this, a major new battery plant known as a “gigafactory” will also be needed. This is in addition to the current factory adjacent to the car plant, and a further gigafactory already being built by its partner, AESC. BBC

Elon Musk has decried a wave of “insane” strikes focused on Tesla workshops in Sweden, as workers target the US electric car manufacturer in a strike calling for collective bargaining rights. In what has been portrayed as the largest fight in decades to save Sweden’s union model from global labour practices, the powerful trade union IF Metall has been leading a strike across eight Tesla workplaces in Sweden for five weeks. The Guardian

Samsung’s involvement with the rumored AR headset and the potential rival to the Apple Vision Pro is picking up steam through rumors and leaks. According to the latest trademark filing by the UKIPO (UK Intellectual Property Office), the Korean giant seemingly refers to its next head-mounted wearable as ‘Samsung Glasses.’ The tipster notes that the trademark was filed on November 10, with mass production expected to happen in December. WCCFTech

Lenovo is suing Asus for infringing four patents related to software. hardware, and connectivity used in a number of the company’s laptops. As Ars Technica reports, the four patents in question relate to minimizing the delay when uploading data wirelessly, wireless wake-on-LAN power management, diagonal scrolling on a touchpad, and a hinge mechanism that allows a 2-in-1 device to transition from a clamshell to a tablet mode. In a press release, Lenovo claims it offered a cross-licensing deal as a possible solution to Asus, but is now taking legal action to protect, “its significant contributions to technology innovation and industry “firsts” over the past 39 years.

A rare and extremely high-energy particle has been detected falling to Earth by astronomers. Named after the Japanese sun goddess, Amaterasu, it is one of the highest-energy cosmic rays ever detected, according to scientists. The Amaterasu particle has an energy exceeding 240 exa-electron volts (EeV) and comes only second in recorded history to the Oh-My-God particle, another ultra-high-energy cosmic ray which was detected in 1991, possessing 320 EeV of energy. Sky News

OnePlus just announced the colors for the upcoming OnePlus 12 – White, Green, and Black. The company has put some thought behind the colors – white is a touch of blank space, green is a pale rock among thousands of rivers and mountains, while black represents ten years of hard work, a nod to the company’s ten-year anniversary.



The official colors of the OnePlus 12

These colors will likely be the official ones for the Chinese market, where the OnePlus 12 will launch on December 4. It’s not clear whether the global variant of the phone will have the same options – the OnePlus Open is Black only in Europe and Green elsewhere. Speaking of global, the OnePlus 12 is expected to go global sometime in January. GSM Arena