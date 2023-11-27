New Sony Experia to offer digital signature, Renault Scenic EV reviewed

Share

With each Sony flagship release, the company tries to introduce something never seen before in the mobile industry. In a way, Sony tries to maintain a tradition of “world’s first” and a recent report from a Japanese news outlet with a fairly accurate track record regarding Sony-related rumors has an idea of what’s coming next to the Xperias. Reportedly, Sony’s upcoming Xperia flagships will apply a unique digital signature to photos and videos to prevent fakes. Perhaps examining the metadata of the images and videos will reveal whether or not the content has been tampered with. GSM Arena

Tesla faces a ban on selling its full self-driving technology in Britain under new driverless car laws, in a setback to Elon Musk’s plans for millions of robot-driven vehicles. The Department for Transport will prevent carmakers from describing vehicles as “self-driving” or “driverless” unless their systems are approved under changes coming as soon as next year. Blocking the technology’s sale in Britain would be the latest blow for Mr Musk’s Tesla, which has faced multiple lawsuits and investigations over the safety of its driver assistance technology. Telegraph

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, accused by civil rights groups of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his Twitter/X social media platform, will meet Israeli president Isaac Herzog on Monday, along with Israelis whose relatives have been held by Hamas in Gaza. Herzog’s office announced the meeting on Sunday night, saying: “In their meeting, the president will emphasize the need to act to combat rising antisemitism online.” The Guardian

Britain’s Octopus Energy has bought a 12.5% stake in the 660 megawatt (MW) Walney Extension offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea from a group of Danish pension funds, it said on Monday. Octopus bought the stake from AIP Management, the investment manager for Danish pension funds PKA and PFA, it said without providing financial details of the transaction. Walney Extension is operated by Denmark’s Orsted (ORSTED.CO), which holds a 50% stake. Reuters



What’s that? You thought the MPV was dead? Yeah, us too. But it seems there’s hope for those who’ve been yearning for a modern family-mover that isn’t a high-riding SUV, because life has been breathed back into the class with an all-new, all-electric Renault Scenic E-Tech. Well, sort of, anyway. The fifth-generation Scenic hasn’t entirely avoided SUV-itis and is (predictably) billed as a crossover, even though Renault is also very quick to point to roominess and functionality as its chief selling points. Autocar

Inside the office of the Revenge Porn Helpline, Amanda Dashwood is speaking to a distressed caller who has fallen victim to catfishing. Seduced by a scammer using a fake social media profile, the caller sent them intimate images. Now, he is being threatened with those images being leaked online if he doesn’t pay up. After she gets off the call, Amanda will start gathering evidence. If the images are posted online, she will try to get them taken down. There is a process to follow – and while they encourage people to report it to the police – often the caller’s main priority is to get the images offline. Sky News

An out-of-control rocket booster that crashed onto the Moon in 2022, forming an unusual impact crater, was of Chinese origin and likely carried an undisclosed payload, a new study revealed. The research, published in the Planetary Science Journal, found that the crater-forming object was a Long March 3C rocket booster from China’s Chang’e 5-T1 mission…The object is known to have completed several close flybys of the Earth and the Moon in the previous three months, travelling through space at almost 9,600kph (6,000mph) before it crashed and formed a bizarre “double crater”. Independent

