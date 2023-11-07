Motorola introduces Moto Unplugged to remove phone distractions

Share



This month, Motorola is introducing Moto Unplugged, software designed to help consumers achieve a better balance with their tech by removing distractions from their phone when needed.

Smartphones keep people connected to everything that matters and more, but sometimes users need to unplug and remove distractions. In recent years, Motorola has seen an increase in consumers, particularly younger consumers, who want to disconnect and establish a better relationship with their phones to be more in the present.

In response, Motorola is unveiling a new software experience, Moto Unplugged, designed to help consumers take a break from the distractions of their phones. Motorola claims Moto Unplugged empowers people to take a step back and match their mobile experience with their mindset by being able to choose when and how they want to disconnect.

Moto Unplugged offers the ability to enter a special mode, allowing each user to tailor a break time to meet their individual needs. The user can select permitted apps and notifications, as well as require a password to end their session. Once ready to unplug, users can select a time frame and start a digital break. To avoid distraction during work hours, Moto Unplugged will give users the option of only accessing emails or Microsoft Teams without needing to see any other app for a set timeframe. Additionally, for those looking to disconnect for some personal time, users can choose to limit which social media and messaging apps are accessible and which are temporarily blocked.

Users can strike a balance between being more in the present, without totally disconnecting with Moto Unplugged, helping people to relax and stay in control of their consumption. This means more quality time with friends and family, more time to focus on the work that matters now, and more balance in users’ day-to-day life, claims Motorola.

Moto Unplugged is already available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. It will be brought to additional devices in the future.

