With the UK’s tech industry being the world’s third largest, a surge in tech job opportunities has reportedly reached a 10 year high.

With this in mind, The Knowledge Academy was eager to learn more about the UK’s most in-demand tech jobs and skills in 2023, by scraping 10,800 information technology job listings. Here is what the data found:

The top 10 most in-demand tech jobs in 2023

Rank Jobs Current vacancies available Average salary 1 Project Manager 359 £47,295 2 .Net Developer 320 £53,169 3 C# Developer 210 £61,435 4 Software Engineer 181 £50,557 5 Infrastructure Engineer 164 £44,777 6 IT Support Engineer 160 £32,680 7 Senior.NET Software Engineer 156 £66,776 8 IT Manager 154 £45,877 9 IT Security Trainee 145 £29,500 10 IT Support Technician 119 £26,559

The research found that Project Manager is the most in-demand tech job for 2023, with 359 active roles in the IT job market, offering an average salary of £47,295 in the UK.

An IT Project Manager oversees the department’s objectives and directs strategy changes, playing a key role in implementing IT projects such as developing hardware or transforming organisational digital communications.

In second place is .Net Developer, with 320 jobs listed at the time of writing.

According to Indeed salary checker, it is estimated that the average salary of a UK-based .Net Developer is £53,169.

.NET Developers help businesses build various types of applications, including web, mobile, AI and cloud so people who specialise in .Net are still in high demand among startups and big tech companies.

C# Developer ranks as the third most in-demand tech job in the UK, with over 200 current job listings available.

With an average salary of £61,435, C# Developers are usually those who specialise in the coding language of C++. It differs from a .Net Developer role where more knowledge of the whole framework and ecosystem is needed.

Ranking fourth place is Software Engineer, with 181 vacancies listed in the UK.

Earning an average salary of £50,557, Software Engineers are key to businesses by developing high-quality software solutions and managing complex databases. This drives businesses’ efficiency in enhancing data security, system reliability and smooth communication, especially in 2023 where e-commerce and fintech are thriving.

Top 10 most important skills for tech workers

Rank Key skill Number of job postings referencing skills 1 Project Management 6,616 2 Infrastructure 5,403 3 SQL 4,531 4 Communication Skills 4,060 5 C# 3,858 6 Java 3,758 7 Collaborates 3,737 8 Process Tools 3,728 9 Cybersecurity 3,557 10 Software Developer 3,550

Project management tops the list of the most in-demand tech skills, ahead of other technical IT skills such as C# programming. Project management relies on lots of soft skills which make it highly in demand – being mentioned 6,616 times in job descriptions.

If you are looking for a similar role, it is important to show interviewers your leadership, communication and decision-making skills which are important in managing successful IT projects.

Infrastructure ranks as the second most in-demand tech skill for 2023.

An expert in this field typically possesses extensive knowledge of tech insights for an organisation. With this term featuring up 5,403 times in UK job adverts, an Infrastructure Engineer ought to be knowledgeable about every piece of hardware, software, and network resources that is required to provide IT services to maintain an organisation’s productivity.

Programming languages are still crucial to work in tech sector, with SQL and C# Language ranking in the top 5 most in-demand skills!

