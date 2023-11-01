Lotus launches £20,000 super lightweight e-bike, Type 136

Share

• Featuring the lightest e-bike motor from High Performance System (HPS)

• Harnessing design and engineering excellence from more than 30 years’ experience of road and track cycling

• Quintessential Lotus lightness, with a motor at just 300 grams and full e-bike at only 9.8kg

• Exclusive limited first edition launch production run of 136 individually numbered bikes with unique Lotus

motorsport-inspired livery

Unveiled at an exclusive VIP event at the Lotus London brand store by 11-time track cycling world champion Sir Chris Hoy, the Type 136 is a super sleek and lightweight electric bike with a hefty price tag.

Available initially in a limited edition version for £20,000, the Type 136 will be showcased at Rouleur LIVE in London from 2-4 November 2023. The all-new bike harnesses design and engineering excellence from more than 30 years of road and track cycling success, while incorporating cutting-edge technology from the present day, claims Lotus.

The striking aero design has been inspired by Lotus’ gold medal-winning success in Olympic velodromes around the world,

from the iconic Type 108 bike at the 1992 Barcelona Games, which so inspired Sir Chris Hoy to cycling greatness, to the most recent competition at Tokyo 2020.

Handmade in Italy, the lightweight carbon fibre frame and state-of-the-art components mean the Type 136 weighs just 9.8 kilograms. It features V-shaped handlebars, wing-shaped forks and vaulted chain stays, helping it carve through the air with speed and efficiency. The innovation continues with the battery, disguised as a water bottle – and weighing the same as a can of Coke – which can be detached from the frame at the push of a button.

The bike’s Watt Assist Pro Motor system is derived from the Mars Lander Project – where limited weight and zero maintenance were critical factors to the mission’s success. It is the lightest e-bike motor system on the market from HPS and weighs just 1.2 kilograms in total. An elegant and compact bottom bracket shell that seamlessly integrates into the bike’s frame, the motor itself weighs just 300 grams.

In tribute to Lotus’ tradition of Type numbers for its new models, Type 136 is available as an exclusive limited first edition launch production run of just 136 bikes. These will be individually numbered and available in an iconic motorsport livery costing £20,000. The standard model will go on sale in spring 2024 priced at around £15,000.

Founded in 1948 and 75 years old this year, Lotus is best known as a global luxury performance brand, renowned for the design, engineering and manufacture of thrilling two-seater sports cars such as Esprit, Elise and Elite. Its latest range of all-electric models includes the Emeya hyper-GT and Eletre hyper-SUV. The brand’s halo product is Evija, billed as the world’s most powerful series production road car.

