London’s electric taxis reach 200,000 tonnes of CO2 savings landmark

Share



The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) is proud to announce that its electric TX taxi has achieved a significant milestone. Since its launch in 2018, this electric taxi has prevented more than 200,000 tonnes of harmful CO 2 emissions from entering the earth’s atmosphere.

This e CO 2 saving is the equivalent to the emissions of more than 111,000 passenger flights from London to Sydney and the equivalent to filling 42,749 Olympic swimming pools.

In addition, LEVC’s TX has travelled more than 700 million miles globally, with the company producing more than 10,000 of its electric TX taxis, which have been sold throughout the world. In London, the TX has now overtaken the diesel-powered TX4 as the most common black cab, with more than 7,500 TXs operating on the streets of the capital.

Says Alex Nan, CEO of LEVC:

“This remarkable achievement demonstrates the success of our electric TX since it launched in 2018, and highlights the positive contribution it is making to the air quality of our cities.

“LEVC is incredibly proud to support the taxi trade, as it transitions to a clean, safe and accessible mobility future. The business is committed to creating more sustainable cities through innovative and accessible mobility solutions, as part of our new strategic direction to become a zero carbon mobility technology company.”



LEVC’s TX is an accessible and inclusive vehicle for all, regardless of age or disability. Featuring flexible space for up to six passengers, the vehicle includes an integrated wheelchair ramp enabling the TX to accommodate a forward-facing wheelchair – the only taxi of its kind to do so. The TX’s eCity technology provides a pure EV range of 78 miles and a total range-extended capacity of 333 miles.

As well as reaching the significant emission saving milestone, this year also marks the 200th anniversary since the first Hackney carriage was licensed in London, and 75 years since the first ‘black cab’ as we know it, was born – in the form of the FX3. Today’s TX now provides sustainable transport to both drivers and passengers in more than 20 countries.

LEVC manufactures the purpose-built, range-extended electric TX at its state-of-the-art facility in Ansty, Coventry. With an investment of over £500m from the Geely Holding Group since 2014, LEVC has built the UK’s first dedicated manufacturing plant for electric vehicles.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

