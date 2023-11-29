Hyundai IONIQ 5 N crowned Car of the Year at Top Gear awards

Share



The Hyundai IONIQ 5 N electric ‘hyperhatch’ has been crowned Car of the Year at the 2023 TopGear.com Awards.

The IONIQ 5 N was revealed earlier this year at July’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. The high-performance model combines the Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) of the standard IONIQ 5 – the 2022 World Car of the Year – with N’s motorsport-bred technologies, claims the manufacturer.

Among the IONIQ 5 N’s array of key technical advances that won over the judges is a powertrain that delivers greater power output and enhanced performance in battery cooling and braking. The IONIQ 5 N’s electric motors spin up to 21,000 RPM, providing up to 609 PS in normal conditions, or 650 PS when the car’s N Grin Boost (NGB) feature is engaged, maximising acceleration for up to 10 seconds. 0-62mph is achievable in 3.4 seconds, while a top speed of 161mph is possible on the track.

The IONIQ 5 N’s success marks the second time in three years that a Hyundai N car has taken the Top Gear Car of the Year honour, following the i20 N in 2021.

TopGear.com’s award is the latest recognition for Hyundai’s product range. In April, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 was crowned World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year, matching the performance of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 in 2022.

The IONIQ 6 was also named Saloon of the Year by GQ and Best Company Car by Autocar, while Auto Express crowned the TUCSON Best Mid-size SUV and the New i10 Best City Car. The SANTA FE was awarded Seven-seater of the Year by WhatCar?, while the All-New KONA and the i20 N triumphed in the Carbuyer awards, picking up Best Small Family Car and Best Hot Hatch respectively.

Says TopGear writer and Car of the Year Juror, Paul Horrell:

“Hyundai’s engineers set out to make the IONIQ 5 N feel like a lairy petrol car, but became converts to what electrification could do. They took advantage of an EV’s digital domains to give a vast extra set of adjustable parameters. As a result, on road and track it does what you’d never expect of a big EV… overdelivers to a staggering extent. Forget any ‘for an EV’ qualifiers – it’s huge fun full stop. It turns a page for electric cars, which means a new page for cars.”

Adds Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai & Genesis UK:

“The IONIQ 5 N is a game changer that really does demonstrate Hyundai’s technological leadership, and it is truly gratifying that its excellence has been recognised by the experts at TopGear. By combining magnificent performance with precision handling and genuine emotional engagement, the IONIQ 5 N takes electric cars into exciting new territory – and yet it works as an efficient family SUV, too.”

Order books are now open for the IONIQ 5N with prices starting at £65,000.

