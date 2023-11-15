HiPhi announces EV supercar. 0-100 km/h in 2 seconds!

Share



HiPhi has unveiled its first collaborative product, the HiPhi A, during a global livestream event from its HQ in Shanghai. The model will have its physical debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show on November 17 2023.

HiPhi A is set to be produced in limited series run, scheduled to commence production and delivery in the first quarter of 2025. Billed as the hypercar for the next generation, HiPhi A is the product of the collaboration between HiPhi and WESAIL New Energy Automotive.

A 4-door 4-seater vehicle, the HiPhiA will – says the manufacturer – showcase extreme performance, with 0-100 km/h in just over 2 seconds and a targeted top speed of almost 300km/h. It will be the first vehicle with HiPhi’s own in-house-developed high-performance powertrain – both battery pack and motors.

Based on the 800V platform, the electric drive assembly adopts a front single-motor drive and rear dual-motor drive layout, with a peak power of up to 1,305 PS. The motors adopt industry-leading ultra-high-speed carbon-fiber rotor design, matched with full oil-cooling and magnetic cylinder coil direct-cooling technology, enabling ultra-high speeds of 22,000 rpm and ultra-long-time high power output of more than 30 minutes.

HiPhi A also innovatively uses the first aircraft grade TC4 titanium alloy in automotive interior and exterior trim, in addition to high-performance aluminium alloys, nano-ceramics and other materials in the chassis.



Says David Ding, HiPhi Founder, Chairman and CEO:

“Current trends will always continue to evolve and change with the advancement of technology and the passage of time, while classic and refined luxury has an enduring appeal. From the internal combustion engine era to the new era of intelligent electric mobility, the top hypercars should represent the pinnacle of innovative technology while still paying tribute to the classics, showcasing the transformative nature as a way to look toward the future.

“The combination of HiPhi’s luxury product concept, first-class development and industrial capabilities with WESAIL New Energy Automotive’s Apollo supercar elements, combined with the technical expertise and innovation from ShanghaiTech University, makes HiPhi A what it is – a true work of art for this new era.”

