Elon Musk slams advertisers for leaving X, Tesla’s Cybertruck arrives today

In a profanity-laced outburst, Elon Musk has slammed advertisers that have left X, warning they will kill the social media platform. At an event in New York, he accused companies that have joined an ad boycott of the site formerly known as Twitter of trying to blackmail him. “Go [expletive] yourself,” the billionaire said in an interview. Some firms have paused advertising on X amid concerns over antisemitism, including a post from Mr Musk himself. The Tesla and SpaceX boss apologised on Wednesday for that post, saying it might be the “dumbest” thing he has ever shared online. BBC

The chief executive of a second artificial intelligence (AI) start-up is under pressure to quit, a week after Sam Altman won a power struggle at ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Emad Mostaque, the founder and boss of British business Stability AI, has been urged to resign by one of its shareholders. New York-based fund Coatue Management, which led an investment into Stability last year, wrote to the company in October calling for Mr Mostaque to step down, Bloomberg reported. Telegraph