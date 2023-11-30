Elon Musk slams advertisers for leaving X, Tesla’s Cybertruck arrives today
In a profanity-laced outburst, Elon Musk has slammed advertisers that have left X, warning they will kill the social media platform. At an event in New York, he accused companies that have joined an ad boycott of the site formerly known as Twitter of trying to blackmail him. “Go [expletive] yourself,” the billionaire said in an interview. Some firms have paused advertising on X amid concerns over antisemitism, including a post from Mr Musk himself. The Tesla and SpaceX boss apologised on Wednesday for that post, saying it might be the “dumbest” thing he has ever shared online. BBC
The chief executive of a second artificial intelligence (AI) start-up is under pressure to quit, a week after Sam Altman won a power struggle at ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Emad Mostaque, the founder and boss of British business Stability AI, has been urged to resign by one of its shareholders. New York-based fund Coatue Management, which led an investment into Stability last year, wrote to the company in October calling for Mr Mostaque to step down, Bloomberg reported. Telegraph
A 10-year-old boy has launched a petition to get Apple to change its glasses emoji as he finds it ‘offensive and insulting’. Schoolboy Teddy has called on the tech giant to adopt a new design because he believes the smiling yellow face sporting specs with two protruding buck teeth is ‘making it absolutely horrible’ for those who need help with their eyesight. He has produced his own version of the icon in the hopes that Apple will take heed of his feelings and adopt a new design. The emoji in question – commonly referred to as the ‘nerd emoji’ – has been the source of much upset, Teddy told the BBC. LadBible
Apple has been on a long and difficult path to develop its own in-house 5G modem and it seems that battle is not headed in the right direction. According to a new post on South Korean platform, Naver, supply chain sources close to Apple are saying that Cupertino is in the process of restructuring investments in its modem development department as the company is preparing to scrap the project altogether. Similar reports from Japanese supply chain sources were confirmed by tipster @Tech_Reve who holds a reliable track record when it comes to Apple leaks. GSM Arena
Tesla’s first deliveries to customers of its highly-anticipated Cybertruck will take place at the company’s Austin, Texas headquarters later on Thursday. The event is expected to see the first 10 customers taking their Cybertruck deliveries, and the Elon Musk-owned company will also announce more details about the electric pickup truck. The event will be livestreamed on the electric carmaker’s website on Thursday. “Cybertruck deliveries start on Thursday,” Tesla chief Elon Musk said in a post on X the day before. Independent
Cybertruck deliveries start on Thursday
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2023
Canada and Google have reached a deal to keep links to news stories in search results and for the tech giant to pay $73.6m annually, or C$100m, to news publishers in the country. The deal resolves Alphabet-owned Google’s concerns over Canada’s Online News Act, which seeks to make large internet companies share advertising revenue with news publishers in the country. “Following weeks of productive discussions, I am happy to announce that we have found a path forward with Google for the implementation of the Online News Act,” Canada’s heritage minister Pascale St-Onge said in a statement. The Guardian