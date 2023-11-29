Dott uses AI to technology to check e-scooter parking

Share



Micromobility company Dott is using AI technology to help improve parking of its shared e-scooters and e-bikes.

Using AI technology from Captu r , Dott will instantly review parking pictures submitted by riders at the end of their trip. Based on criteria unique to the requirements of each city and agreed with city authorities, it will then immediately issue riders with guidance if they have parked inappropriately.

The new measure aims to enforce local parking rules and keep pavements and roads clear, improving the integration of Dott’s shared e-scooters and e-bikes in cities. Riders will benefit from a more seamless end to their trips by receiving instant feedback on their parking, through AI technology supported by manual checks where necessary. The feature will replace more time-consuming, manual reviews which were processed with every picture.

Parking images will be checked to identify blocked entrances, blocked pavements, vehicles parked in the road, vehicles tipped over and vehicles outside of parking bays.

Says Maxim Romain, Co-Founder and COO, Dott:

“Whilst incorrect parking only occurs after a small number of trips, we know it can have a big impact on how people feel about our service. We have introduced this new technology to tackle careless parking. Improved detection will pick up issues instantly, helping us to guide our riders on where to leave the vehicle responsibly.”

Initially, the new feature is being tested for users in Grenoble, Madrid, and London. Parking images from rides in Milan, Rome, Padua and Poznan will also gather data for the trial, before Dott explores further rollout across its operations.

For more information visit ridedott.com/sustainability .

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

