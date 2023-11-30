Chat GPT dominates Gen AI sector with 60% market share, claims study

Share



ChatGPT dominates the AI tool sector with an Average Usage Duration of 30 mins! It is most popular in the United States, followed by India and Brazil, indicating its broad international reach. Mobile devices are the preferred means of access for 58% of ChatGPT’s users. The user base is mostly male, at 74.16%, revealing a significant gender disparity in its audience. A detailed study conducted by writerbuddy.ai unveils the “50 Most Visited AI Tools of 2023” – a comprehensive guide that offers a deep dive into the AI tools that are shaping our digital interactions today.

Recent findings spotlight ChatGPT’s supremacy in the AI tool sector, boasting a colossal 14 billion visits and seizing 60% of traffic within the top 50 AI platforms. Meanwhile, rising stars like Character AI, Google Bard, and Perplexity AI collectively hold a noteworthy 18.69% of the chatbot market’s monthly visits, underscoring a fierce rivalry in the realm of AI innovation.

The team at writerbuddy.ai analyzed these AI tools, focusing on monthly traffic, growth, and overall market presence. The evaluation was based on traffic data sourced from SEMrush, a trusted SEO tool.

AI tools were then ranked from the most to the least visited, each marking its impact on the digital ecosystem. This methodology shows the growth trajectories and user base preferences, providing insights into which AI tools are leading the tech wave and why.

AI Titans: ChatGPT in Comparison with Peers

ChatGPT, an AI Chatbot, recorded a monumental total traffic of 14.6 billion over the past year. Averaging at 1.5 billion visits every month, it dominated the chart by accounting for a staggering 60.17% of the entire traffic. This platform witnessed a positive net traffic growth of 1.8 billion, translating to an average monthly growth of 195.1 million visits.

Deep Dive into ChatGPT’s Visitor Analysis

To no surprise, ChatGPT is holding the number one spot on the list and boasts an impressive 14.6 billion visits between September 2022 and August 2023.

The AI chatbot sees its highest usage in the United States, followed by India and Brazil. The majority of its audience (58%) accesses the platform via mobile devices.

Notably, the gender distribution leans towards male users at 74.16%. With an average engagement of nearly 10 minutes per session, ChatGPT hovers around the average in terms of engagement, indicating a potential area for improvement.

