AutoFlight announces Middle East partnership for electric flights

AutoFlight and Falcon Aviation Services have announced a collaboration aimed at spearheading the advancement of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) in the United Arab Emirates and throughout the region.

Falcon Aviation Services (FAS) is a leading Business Aviation Services Operator in the Middle East and Africa region (MENA), and a key player in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government’s AAM strategy, while AutoFlight is at the forefront of cutting-edge autonomous eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft design and manufacturing.

Falcon Aviation Services provides an extensive range of Operational and Aviation Support Services, which include Helicopter Sightseeing Tours from some of the UAE’s most iconic destinations, such as Atlantis Hotel, The Palm, Abu Dhabi Ports, and Expo 2020. Notably, it holds a position among the top five helicopter tour spots in the world. Currently, the company serves 70,000 sightseeing passengers annually and aims to double this number within the next three years. Additionally, Falcon Aviation Services is gearing up to introduce the first eVTOL touristic, cargo, and air-taxi flights in the region.

AutoFlight’s Prosperity electric aircraft employs rotor technology for vertical takeoff and transitions into horizontal flight, akin to traditional airplanes. The aircraft is capable of speeds in excess of 200kmh, over a range greater than 250km. Prosperity was designed by Frank Stephenson, the designer who revolutionized the Mini and the Fiat 500, and created iconic designs for Ferrari, McLaren and Maserati.

Says Mark Robert Henning, Managing Director of AutoFlight Europe:

“Our collaboration with Falcon Aviation Services, a distinguished leader in aviation excellence, is a major milestone in the advancement of Advanced Air Mobility in the UAE and the broader MENA region. Together in this strong partnership, we take pride in being able to showcase the capabilities of our innovative Prosperity passenger eVTOL and cargo CarryAll to the Emirates, spearheading a revolution in regional aerial mobility.”

