Apple enables spatial video recording, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 causes record ISP traffic

Share

This year’s iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max come with several exclusive features amongst which is the ability to shoot spatial video which can then be viewed on the Apple Vision Pro headset which is due to launch in early 2024. The feature was billed as coming later this year and the latest iOS 17.2 beta 2 release has now added support for spatial video recording. Those who are on the latest iOS beta build can now head to Settings > Camera > Format and select the Spatial Video for Vision Pro option. GSM Arena

Moves toward enabling satellite connectivity for smartphones have taken a knock with the cancellation of an agreement between chipmaker Qualcomm and satellite operator Iridium. The deal between Qualcomm and Iridium, disclosed at the CES trade show in January, was to enable satellite messaging and emergency services in Android smartphones powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset using Iridium’s satellite network. The Register

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 released today, and it is pulling in some serious numbers for many internet service providers. According to EE, BT and Virgin Media O2, the game’s launch and pre-load period has seen record traffic across each of the networks. In a new press release, Virgin Media O2 stated on Wednesday 8th November, when the game was available to pre-load, its broadband network “hit 25.1Tbps at peak (8-10pm)”. Eurogamer

Amazon gives Apple’s product pages the special treatment and keeps them relatively clear of unrelated ads, signifying an arrangement between the companies, according to Insider. When the Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust lawsuit against the e-commerce retailer in September, it accused Amazon of “deliberately increasing junk ads that worsen search quality.” However, Insider found that the pages for Apple products, such as “iPhone” and “iPad,” show a clean page layout with no ads or recommendation. Engadget

As we approach the end of 2023, we also inch nearer to Google’s deadline for resurrecting abandoned accounts before it presses the big red delete button. In May 2023, Ruth Kricheli, VP for Product Management, said that the company would begin closing down unused accounts in December 2023, three weeks from now. Account deletion will affect all Google accounts, including Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet, Calendar, and Photos. Tech Radar

When Homer Simpson comes up with a get-rich-quick scheme it usually ends badly. In the latest episode of The Simpsons the hapless dad turns his son Bart, and then himself, into NFTs to make millions. It all goes wrong when Homer finds out from a floating pizza cat that “the NFT craze is over”. The episode has been widely applauded by NFT fans and sceptics alike for successfully poking fun at a side of the crypto world that exploded a couple of years ago but has now gone very quiet. BBC

Microsoft temporarily blocked employee access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT due to security concerns. The move was initially reported by CNBC, and it caused a brief restriction on corporate devices, preventing them from accessing ChatGPT and other AI services such as Midjourney, Replika, and Canva. Microsoft cited “security and data concerns” as the reason behind the restriction, emphasizing that ChatGPT is a third-party external service, urging caution regarding privacy and security risks. Gizmochina

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

