Amazon opens pop-up ‘Second Chance Store’ for Barnardo’s charity

Today sees Amazon open the Second Chance Store, giving festive shoppers the chance to buy quality returned products in-person, for the first time. Customers can shop more conscientiously while benefiting from up to 50% in savings compared to recommended retail prices, claims the retailer.

The new shop is located at the Brunswick Centre in Central London and features deals on a wide range of returned products. Customers can shop for kitchen and household appliances, books, games and toys, electricals and more. Amazon is also offering quality returned products year-round online at Amazon Second Chance (amazon.co.uk/amazonsecondchance), which also provides customers with information about product repair, recycling and trade-in for electronics.

The Second Chance Store by Amazon is open for the next two weeks in partnership with one of the UK’s leading children’s charities, Barnardo’s, with all proceeds supporting their work with children and young people.

Amazon says that in the UK alone it gave a second chance to more than four million products last year, helping British customers save more than £100 million by buying used or refurbished products at a discount. In the first nine months of 2023, Amazon’s sales of second-hand goods in the UK increased by more than 15% compared to the same period last year.

Says John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager, Amazon:

“Amazon is committed to giving more products a second chance – both through helping customers shop pre-loved, and through programmes to recycle, trade-in and repair products, contributing to a more circular economy.”

“The Second Chance Store that we’ve launched today with Barnardo’s is all about offering customers a great way to shop second-hand this festive season, while supporting a brilliant charity we have been working with for many years.”

Amazon has donated more than 4,000 products to be featured in the Second Chance Store, including quality used, open-box and refurbished donated products from Amazon. It also features a Repairs Zone where customers can participate in free repairs workshops from experts onsite, learning to fix broken laptops and household tech through live demonstrations. Second Chance Store ambassador Kimberley Wyatt joined the opening today. The store is open from today until 12 December.

Adds Lynn Perry MBE, CEO of Barnardo’s:

“We’re grateful to this partnership, which will assist us in supporting more families in crisis across the UK. More than 800,000 children are currently living in poverty in the UK, whilst millions of families are having to choose between essentials like food, clothing and heating their home this winter. The funds raised from the Second Chance Store will help us continue the vital work of supporting families and ensuring children have the best possible start in life.”

