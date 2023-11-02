AI Safety Summit: AI threat to humanity warns Musk, nations sign ‘Bletchley declaration’

Share

The UK, US, EU, Australia and China have all agreed that artificial intelligence poses a potentially catastrophic risk to humanity, in the first international declaration to deal with the fast-emerging technology. Twenty-eight governments signed up to the so-called Bletchley declaration on the first day of the AI safety summit, hosted by the British government. The countries agreed to work together on AI safety research, even amid signs that the US and UK are competing to take the lead over developing new regulations. Rishi Sunak welcomed the declaration, calling it “quite incredible”. The Guardian

Elon Musk has told Sky News that AI is a “risk”, as the billionaire joins world leaders and tech bosses at a UK safety summit. The SpaceX and Tesla owner has long been outspoken about the dangers posed by artificial intelligence, and earlier this year warned it could even lead to “civilisation destruction”. Asked by Sky News at the summit whether he still thought AI was a “threat to humanity”, he replied: “It’s a risk.” It comes as countries, including the US and China, backed a UK deal to collaborate on the need to manage the potentially “catastrophic” dangers it could pose. Sky News

Monitoring the risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI) is too important to be left to big tech firms, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said. He told the BBC that governments needed to take action and AI firms could not be left to “mark their own homework”. He was speaking ahead of the AI Safety Summit, where a global declaration on managing AI risks has been announced. King Charles told delegates the issue required “urgency, unity and collective strength”. It comes amid growing concerns about highly advanced forms of AI with as-yet unknown capabilities. BBC

King Charles has said the advent of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) could be “no less important” than the harnessing of electricity, the splitting of the atom and the discovery of fire. His Majesty called AI “one of the greatest technological leaps in the history of human endeavour” as he addressed world leaders and business chiefs at a summit on the risks and opportunities of the nascent technology. The King said: “AI holds the potential to completely transform life as we know it…However, if we are to realise the untold benefits of AI then we must work together on combating its significant risks too.” Telegraph

