VW Group delivers 45% more EVs worldwide in first 9 months of 2023

531,500 all-electric vehicles (BEVs) were handed over to customers from January to September, compared to 366,600 in the prior year period

BEV share of total deliveries increased to 7.9 percent (Jan-Sep 2022: 6.1 percent), reaching 9.0 percent in Q3 (Q3 2022: 6.8 percent)

Europe remained key driver of Volkswagen Group’s electrification strategy with an increase of 61 percent to 341,100 BEVs (Jan-Sep 2022: 211,900), USA up 74 percent to 50,300 BEVs (Jan-Sep 2022: 28,900), China 4 percent above prior year level with 117,100 BEVs (Jan-Sep 2022: 112,700)

VW increased all-electric deliveries by 45 percent to 531,500 vehicles globally, raising the BEV share of total deliveries to 7.9 percent after 6.1 percent in the prior year period.

In the third quarter alone, the BEV share climbed to 9.0 percent compared to 6.8 percent one year ago. From January to September, Europe remained the key growth driver with an increase of 61 percent to 341,100 vehicles. BEV deliveries jumped 74 percent to 50,300 units in the USA and surpassed prior year levels in China with an increase of 4 percent to 117,100 units.

64 percent of the Group’s BEV deliveries went to its home region Europe, followed by China with 22 percent and the USA with 10 percent. 4 percent went to other markets.

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand delivered 273,000 all-electric vehicles by the end of September, slightly more than half of all BEVs of the Group. It was followed by Audi with 123,000 vehicles (group share 23 percent), ŠKODA with 54,400 vehicles (group share 10 percent),SEAT/CUPRA with 32,300 vehicles (group share 6 percent), Porsche with 27,900 vehicles (group share 5 percent) and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles with 19,600 vehicles (group share 4 percent).

The most successful BEV models in the first nine months of 2023 were:

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 162,100

Volkswagen ID.31 90,500

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 77,900 ŠKODA Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) 54,400 CUPRA Born 32,300

Audi Q8 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 21,800

Says Hildegard Wortmann, member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales:

“We showed a good overall performance in our all-electric deliveries with a global increase of 45 percent in the first nine months. Despite the current general reluctance in the European market to buy battery-powered vehicles, we gained market share and remained market leader in this segment.

“However, our order intake is below our ambitious targets due to the lower than expected overall market trend.”

Volkswagen Group – Deliveries of battery-electric vehicles (BEV) to customers

Deliveries to customers by markets Jan. – Jun.2023 Jan. – Jun.2022 Delta (%) Jul. – Sep.2023 Jul. – Sep.2022 Delta (%) Jan. – Sep.2023 Jan. – Sep.2022 Delta (%) Europe 217,100 128,900 +68.5 124,000 83,100 +49.2 341,100 211,900 +60.9 USA 29,800 17,000 +75.5 20,500 12,000 +71.1 50,300 28,900 +73.7 China 62,400 63,500 -1.6 54,700 49,200 +11.0 117,100 112,700 +3.9 Rest of world 12,300 7,900 +55.3 10,800 5,100 +111.7 23,100 13,000 +77.4 Worldwide 321,600 217,200 +48.1 209,900 149,400 +40.5 531,500 366,600 +45.0 Deliveries to customers by brands Jan. – Jun.2023 Jan. – Jun.2022 Delta (%) Jul. – Sep.2023 Jul. – Sep.2022 Delta (%) Jan. – Sep.2023 Jan. – Sep.2022 Delta (%) Brand Group Core 227,300 147,500 +54.1 152,100 115,800 +31.3 379,400 263,300 +44.1 Volkswagen Passenger Cars 164,800 115,900 +42.2 108,200 91,200 +18.7 273,000 207,100 +31.8 ŠKODA 31,300 22,200 +41.0 23,100 14,700 +57.5 54,400 36,900 +47.6 SEAT/CUPRA 18,900 8,300 +128.7 13,500 9,300 +44.5 32,300 17,600 +84.1 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 12,300 1,100 +998.6 7,300 600 +1.094.3 19,600 1,700 +1.032.3 Brand Group Progressive 75,600 50,000 +51.2 47,400 27,000 +75.8 123,000 77,000 +59.8 Audi 75,600 50,000 +51.2 47,400 27,000 +75.8 123,000 77,000 +59.8 Lamborghini/Bentley – – – – – – – – – Brand Group Sport Luxury 18,000 18,900 -4.7 9,900 6,200 +59.7 27,900 25,100 +11.2 Porsche 18,000 18,900 -4.7 9,900 6,200 +59.7 27,900 25,100 +11.2 Brand Group Trucks 600 800 -22.8 500 400 +29.4 1,200 1,300 -5.7 MAN 400 540 -26.2 280 170 +63.3 670 710 -4.8 Volkswagen Truck & Bus 40 100 -65.0 10 80 -93.9 40 190 -77.8 Scania 150 90 +62.9 40 60 -24.1 190 150 +28.6 Navistar 70 110 -36.4 210 100 +101.9 280 210 +30.5 Volkswagen Group (total) 321,600 217,200 +48.1 209,900 149,400 +40.5 531,500 366,600 +45.0

