UK tries to agree statement for AI summit, world’s largest offshore windfarm opens

Rishi Sunak’s advisers are trying to thrash out an agreement among world leaders on a statement warning about the risks of artificial intelligence as they finalise the agenda for the AI safety summit next month. Downing Street officials have been touring the world talking to their counterparts from China to the EU and the US as they work to agree on words to be used in a communique at the two-day conference. But they are unlikely to agree a new international organisation to scrutinise cutting-edge AI, despite interest from the UK in giving the government’s AI taskforce a global role. The Guardian

Twitter/X will now let users stop unverified accounts from replying to their posts, in case that was something you wanted to do. If it is, you’re probably in the minority. The official X account announced the change on Wednesday by posting an image of the platform’s updated reply limitation menu. Now instead of just being able to restrict replies to “everyone,” “accounts you follow,” and “only accounts you mention,” there is a new fourth option: “verified accounts.” Select that option, and only people who are paying Twitter/X’s $8 per month X Premium subscription fee will be able to respond to your tweet. Mashable



The world’s largest offshore wind farm has started supplying power to Britain’s energy grid after it generated electricity for the first time. Turbines started turning at the Dogger Bank wind farm on Saturday, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailing the project as crucial to Britain’s net zero future. When complete, Dogger Bank will consist of 277 giant offshore turbines that generate enough electricity to power six million homes a year. Energy giant SSE confirmed production from the first installed turbine on Tuesday. Telegraph

Whilst most high schoolers are looking to get out of extra credit, Pranjali Awasthi was dreaming about how her AI could make search engines better. During the pandemic, the then-high schooler was forced to study virtually which ultimately allowed her to intern at Florida Internal University. Working up to 20 hours a week in the research labs, Awasthi was tasked with extracting data and writing literature reviews – which is how she hit upon her grounding-breaking idea. Realising how difficult it was to find what you are looking for via search engines, the teen went on to found Delv.AI – which uses machine learning to extract data. Unilad

The new Skoda Kodiaq will be shipped next year without sat-nav and instead ask customers to pay to download it as Skoda explores offering more “on-demand features”. The second-generation SUV runs the new version of Volkswagen Group’s infotainment system, called MIB4, and will be permanently connected to the internet, allowing the Czech brand to expand its Skoda Connect service. “We’re trying to explore functions on demand and give customers the chance to order the features online,” its head of sales and marketing, Martin Jahn, told Autocar at the launch of the Kodiaq in Berlin last week. Autocar Socks that detect the early signs of Alzheimer’s Disease. A pregnancy test that blind women can use. And a holographic Barack Obama you can chat with. These are some of the things you can find at Bristol’s technology festival. In a lab for tech start-ups, dozens of new ideas are being pitched, demonstrated and debated. One man says he has “re-invented the drone”.And a woman has formulated the perfect probiotic drink for people with major bowel disorders. BBC For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv Share this: Email

