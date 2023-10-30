UK drivers make ‘scary EV’ claims, Apple to host ‘scary fast’ event

An electric car owner has claimed her vehicle’s autopilot engaged without warning and accelerated to 65mph, zigzagged across the road and caused a serious crash, the Guardian can reveal. The alleged incident involved a doctor, Ravpreet Kaur, who was travelling in Buckinghamshire with her son in the family’s £80,000 BMW iX. Her husband said they were lucky to escape unhurt. The manufacturer has strongly disputed the claims, saying that an investigation had found nothing wrong with the car. The Guardian

Toyota intends to offer its manual transmission for electric cars as an option on its next-generation of EVs to ensure they’re not a “commodity”, and remain as fun and involving to drive as internal-combustion-engined cars. The system, which has been in development for three years, will be a factory option for buyers of models created on the new modular architecture being developed for launch in 2026. Autocar



Apple is hosting an online streaming event for the public and press on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The company is expected to announce new Macs, and potentially other products during the event, dubbed “Scary Fast.” Holding an event at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time is an unusually late time for Apple, and for most regions and territories east of London it will actually take place on the morning of Tuesday, October 31 — or Halloween for many. With the Apple Events website, you can watch the event live on a Mac, iPhone, iPad, PC, or any other device with a web browser. Mac Rumours

Britain should build a rival to ChatGPT for the UK’s security services, the chief executive of a key government artificial intelligence (AI) supplier has urged. Marc Warner, whose company Faculty has been hired by officials to conduct research ahead of the AI Safety Summit, said such a system would be a “crucial capability for national security and defence”. Government advisers have been debating whether Britain should develop a sovereign capability to rival that of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Telegraph



It may come as a shock to many gamers, but Call Of Duty is 20 years old. It’s a franchise that has entertained hundreds of millions of players, and generated billions of dollars for its developers and publishers. Since it first appeared as a PC game in 2003, it’s been called many things – not all of them complimentary. But there’s no doubt that gamers around the world love the franchise which transports the player from the Second World War to the future, via real and imaginary conflicts. Sky News

Any sale of NHS data gathered under a £500m contract would be a decision for the government, the head of a US tech firm has told the BBC. Alex Karp said his firm Palantir would not have access to the data given the way its product was set up. Palantir is seeking to win a contract to provide AI software to bring NHS data together to improve services. Science Secretary Michelle Donelan told the BBC people’s private data would not be sold without their consent. BBC