Top 10 Most Popular AI tools of 2023 – ChatGPT tops list
1. ChatGPT: Launched in November 2022, it quickly dominated with 14.6 billion visits over 10 months, averaging 1.5 billion monthly.
2. Character AI: Introduced in September 2022, it captivated users, accumulating 3.8 billion visits and surging by 463.4 million within a year.
3. Google Bard: Google’s March 2023 entry saw a remarkable 241.6 million visits in just 6 months.
4. Janitor AI: A unique chatbot from May 2023, it experienced a quick rise with 192.4 million visits in 4 months.
5. Perplexity AI: Established by ex-Google staff in August 2022, it progressed rapidly, drawing 134.3 million users in 9 months.
7. Leonardo AI: From December 2022, this visual asset tool became a creator’s choice, gathering 101.6 million visits over 9 months.
Leading 5 AI Tools with Noticeable Traffic Loss in the Past Year
1. Craiyon: Between September 2022 and August 2023, Craiyon.com, an AI image generator, lost 15 million visits, possibly due to growing competition. They averaged 10.7M monthly, with a monthly drop of 1.4M.
2. MidJourney: Another AI image tool, MidJourney, launched in July 2022, faced an 8.66 million visitor dip over the year. Despite a strong 41.7M monthly average, they saw a monthly decline of 787.7K.
3. Quillbot: An established AI writing tool, Quillbot lost 5 million visits in 12 months, perhaps due to rising chatbot rivals. Still, they held a robust 94.6M monthly traffic, with a 461.4K monthly drop.
4. Jasper: An early AI writing platform, Jasper’s traffic decreased by 1.27 million visits over the year, possibly affected by giants like ChatGPT. They averaged 7.9M monthly and faced a 115.1K monthly loss.