Top 10 Most Popular AI tools of 2023 – ChatGPT tops list

1. ChatGPT: Launched in November 2022, it quickly dominated with 14.6 billion visits over 10 months, averaging 1.5 billion monthly.

2. Character AI: Introduced in September 2022, it captivated users, accumulating 3.8 billion visits and surging by 463.4 million within a year.

3. Google Bard: Google’s March 2023 entry saw a remarkable 241.6 million visits in just 6 months.

4. Janitor AI: A unique chatbot from May 2023, it experienced a quick rise with 192.4 million visits in 4 months.

5. Perplexity AI: Established by ex-Google staff in August 2022, it progressed rapidly, drawing 134.3 million users in 9 months.

6. Civitai: An AI art hub since November 2022, it climbed to 177.2 million visits within 10 months.

7. Leonardo AI: From December 2022, this visual asset tool became a creator’s choice, gathering 101.6 million visits over 9 months.

8. ElevenLabs: With advanced voice AI since October 2022, it attracted 88.6 million users in 11 months.

9. CapCut: An established video tool from April 2020, it consistently pulled 203.8 million visits in the past year.

10. Cutout.pro: An AI content tool from 2018, it maintained its grip with 133.5 million users over the year.

Leading 5 AI Tools with Noticeable Traffic Loss in the Past Year

1. Craiyon: Between September 2022 and August 2023, Craiyon.com, an AI image generator, lost 15 million visits, possibly due to growing competition. They averaged 10.7M monthly, with a monthly drop of 1.4M.

2. MidJourney: Another AI image tool, MidJourney, launched in July 2022, faced an 8.66 million visitor dip over the year. Despite a strong 41.7M monthly average, they saw a monthly decline of 787.7K.

3. Quillbot: An established AI writing tool, Quillbot lost 5 million visits in 12 months, perhaps due to rising chatbot rivals. Still, they held a robust 94.6M monthly traffic, with a 461.4K monthly drop.

4. Jasper: An early AI writing platform, Jasper’s traffic decreased by 1.27 million visits over the year, possibly affected by giants like ChatGPT. They averaged 7.9M monthly and faced a 115.1K monthly loss.

5. Zyro: An AI-enhanced website builder, Zyro saw a 1.09 million visitor decline in 12 months, potentially due to growing AI feature competitors. They recorded a 5M monthly average and a decline of 99.4K each month.

This is just a glimpse, covering only one-fifth.