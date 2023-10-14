The Digital Evolution of Gaming: Today’s Enhanced Experience

Share



Technological improvements have made significant changes in how people can enjoy gaming nowadays. Even from the most apparent quality, like the graphics, games look entirely different from how they were when technology began to develop.

Besides video gaming, the casino industry also changed due to technological advancement. Gambling was another form of entertainment long before technologies became what they are today.

Online casinos changed how gamblers place a casino bet, allowing them to play slots or tables from home or enjoy real-time table games. That’s right, casino players are able to play live games alongside real-life players like they’re in a land-based establishment.

How The Gaming Industry Changes

Before computers, mobile phones, tablets and the Internet, games were played using physical tools. Just like how one can still physically enjoy card games and chess, these games existed way before the advent of Internet technologies.

The First Form of Games

The very first forms of gaming that were ever discovered were board games. Most societies and cultures have been enjoying board games since 3500 BC and the proof was found in the First Dynasty and Predynastic burials of Egypt.

Card games and draughts came in the 17th century, but none were commercially produced until the 19th century. Board games were produced for commercial purposes and with the advancements in printing and paper making, these cards and board games became more varied in color.

Computer Games

The first computer was launched in 1937, opening the path towards digital gaming. Computer scientists started developing simple games in 1950 as a part of their research. The first video commercial video game was Computer Space, released in 1970. More titles launched in the 70s and some started offering multi-player games.

Computers then came with built-in games in the 1980s and several technologies and new software were launched to support gaming.

The Internet began developing and consumers could enjoy online gaming through the dial-up bulletin board. Manufacturers then released handheld gaming devices and Nintendo made a name out of their portable games. Board games also started turning virtual and players could access them through a computer.

Mobile Games

From 1997 to 2000, mobile phones were produced and Nokia released the renowned snake games built-in to their products. Besides mobile phones, consumers started seeing new gaming consoles and PC innovations. The market grew large for developers to offer gaming through various devices. At this time, board games were still popular despite the launching of multiple video games.

From 2000 to 2011, mobile game apps appeared, leading to a fall in board game sales. In 2011, digital and physical online games played through mobile devices reached $5.9 billion, while PC software and game consoles received $2.03 billion.

VR Technology

The development of VR gadgets became a popular topic from 2012 to 2016. The improvement of these gadgets was long overdue, as they started in 1950 yet never really made any progress until 2012. By this time, the development speed rapidly increased due to camera, video, graphics and computer capabilities that had become advanced enough to support its development.

How Technology Shapes the Gaming Industry Today

Technology massively advanced over the last few decades and in turn, the gaming industry witnessed a dramatic shift in its landscape. The existence of various streaming services allows gamers to turn their hobby into a career and let viewers enjoy others’ gameplay.

Technological advancement changed the whole industry, from how developers serve their products to how gamers enjoy them.

Online Casinos

Online casinos make it possible for players to enjoy their products regardless of time and location. However, the biggest change that technology has brought to the casino industry is the existence of live dealer games.

These live dealer games allow players to interact with other players on the same table and the dealers who are real-life professionals. Developers stream the game from a studio designed similarly to a land-based casino to give immersion to players.

Like other games, some online casinos also provide apps or optimize their website for mobile browser access. They’re smooth-running and gamblers can play anytime and anywhere as long as there’s an internet connection.

The latest update of online casinos’ digital evolution is the development of VR casinos. Through a VR gadget, players would be able to navigate around the virtual casino floor.

Artificial Intelligence in Video Games

As mentioned above, the graphics in video games have increased significantly to the point that gamers can enjoy detailed and realistic designs.

The visual quality can reach 4K resolution and look stunning. With the help of AI, developers can now create realistic animations and add small details like lights and shadows to look more real-life-like.

AI is also the hero behind virtual reality gaming. Developers use algorithms to design 3D environments and allow players to explore their creations. Screens no longer restrict players; they can experience the virtual world as if living in it through VR technologies.

That way, AI could give players new experiences and open a path for developers to be more innovative with their creations.

Cloud Gaming

At the beginning of home video gaming, players must upgrade their consoles constantly to get the latest games. However, with cloud gaming, they won’t have to.

Cloud gaming allows players to enjoy gaming through a remote server in data centers. That way, they won’t have to install or download the games on a console. A stable internet connection is necessary to ensure cloud gaming runs well.

Most video game businesses now provide subscription-based cloud gaming services. With the release of fast networks like 5G, cloud gaming will soon become even more accessible to a broader audience.

Blockchain and NFTs

Although controversial, several creators have implemented NFTs (non-fungible tokens) into their games. NFTs aim to allow players to win and trade in-game items.

The primary feature of NFTs is their ability to allow players to take complete control and ownership over their digital assets. In-game items are mostly bound to the account or platform, but NFTs are stored on the blockchain.

Players can trade, sell or transfer their NFTs across platforms and games. It’s up to the player to use their NFTs to show their rarity or sell them in a marketplace.

One of the qualities of NFTs that makes them attractive is customisation. Players can create their unique digital assets and earn money from selling the character, item or environment they’ve made. Besides selling them to other players, NFTs can be licensed to be sold to developers.

