Tesco Mobile extends EU Roaming offer to 2025 

Good news for those travelling in Europe. Tesco Mobile has announced the extension of its Home From Home EU roaming offer until 2025.

This extended offer enables customers to continue to tap into their UK minutes, texts and data allowance at no extra cost when travelling in 48 destinations in the EU and beyond.

Says Rachel Swift, Tesco Mobile Chief Customer Officer:

“We know that many of our customers rely on their phones while travelling, not just to stay connected with loved ones, but also to research sights and restaurants.

“As part of our commitment to being the helpful network, we’re delighted to announce that we’ve extended our roaming offer so customers can enjoy their travels without worrying about additional charges. We’re incredibly proud to be one of the few networks to still offer this benefit.”



