Rishi Sunak sets out pros and cons of AI ahead of next week’s summit

Mr Sunak said he believed education was the solution to preparing people for the changing market, adding that technology had always brought changes to the way people make money. For example, automation has already changed the nature of factory and warehouse work, but this has not entirely removed human input.

However, expert opinion is divided on the approach the UK government should take towards AI. According to Natalie Cramp, CEO of data company Profusion, the Prime Minister needs to focus on the more mundane problems of AI rather than its existential threats.