Nissan unveils Hyper Urban concept ahead of Japan Mobility Show

In the lead up to the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo later this month, Nissan is revealing a series of all-electric concept vehicles, the first of which is the Nissan Hyper Urban pictured above.

The series, to be revealed one by one in digital form leading up to the show’s press day on October 25, features the word hyper to express the heightened excitement they aim to bring.

Each concept is represented by a symbolic character and has custom-tailored features that add value to unique lifestyles and diverse aspirations, claims Nissan. The concepts help customers make a positive impact on the planet without compromising on style or fun.

Nissan’s vision for the Japan Mobility Show embodies the company’s unwavering dedication to enriching people’s lives and to revolutionizing the electric-vehicle (EV) landscape with transformative products and technologies.

The Nissan Hyper Urban premiered digitally today at Nissan’s new design presentation hall within the Nissan Technical Center in Atsugi, Kanagawa.

The Nissan Hyper Urban’s styling is designed to be fully interwoven into the EV ecosystem, with its V2H function providing power to the home, resulting in significant energy cost savings and reducing strain on the power grid.

Thanks to its V2G capability, owners can even contribute surplus power to the grid to support their local community and earn money in the process. The Intelligent Charging Management System features AI that can autonomously charge vehicles and power buildings, providing efficient management of power.



The concept also applies sustainability to vehicle lifespan, making it ideal for people conscious of the long-term value of everything they own, claims Nissan. Hardware updates and regular software updates provide a fresh ownership experience over many years. For example, the interior can be refreshed with a new instrument panel that reflects the latest technologies and trends in graphic user interfaces.

The interior is designed to blend in with urban living spaces. Inspired by kaleidoscopic triangles, the instrument panel and display can be customized according to the owner’s mood. In addition, the front seats can collapse and fold into the back seats, creating a sofa-like, private relaxing space, claims Nissan.

*Further announcements are planned for Oct 10, 17, and 19.

