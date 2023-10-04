Red Cross issues hackers’ ‘rules of engagement’ as NGOs promised greater cybersecurity protection



The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has, for the first time, published rules of engagement for civilian hackers involved in conflicts.

Meanwhile, the CyberPeace Institute announced at the One Conference in The Hague, Netherlands, that it would now provide the city’s 200 plus NGOs (non-government organisations) with free cybersecurity support to help them in the case of a cyber-attack.

The cybersecurity initiatives follow the increased targeting of NGOs since the War in the Ukraine, as well as recent prominent humanitarian disasters.

According to Stéphane Duguin, CEO of the CyberPeace Institute, NGOs are increasingly being targeted because they often have poor cybersecurity as well as a large amount of sensitive data on vulnerable individuals.