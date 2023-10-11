Nearly half of speed cameras inactive, new data reveals

Share



Almost one in two speed cameras across England and Wales are not in operation, new data has revealed.

Road safety experts at Road Angel have made a freedom of information (FOI) request to analyse how many fixed speed cameras are inactive in each region.

Shockingly, the request revealed 46% of all fixed speed cameras are not working meaning thousands of motorists who break the limit won’t be caught.

The request also showed that all eight fixed speed cameras in Northamptonshire were inactive while Gwent in southeast Wales only had one active speed camera out of the 31 in place.

Six of the thirteen police forces who responded to the FoI request had over half of their speed cameras standing inactive.

Derbyshire has more speed cameras out of action than any other region (93), with only 20 of the 113 across the county capable of catching speeding motorists.

Only two areas had all speed cameras working – Dyfed-Powys in Wales, and Suffolk. Both of these police forces have just four devices.

The West Midlands had only 5% of their speed cameras standing inactive, with 62 out of 65 devices in operation.

Leicestershire has a total of 18 fixed speed camera sites, yet only four of these are working, leaving 78% of the devices inactive.

Cambridgeshire has 17 inactive speed cameras out of the 46 within the region. Neighbouring Bedfordshire has just 8% of in-operational devices.

Research shows that exceeding the speed limit or travelling too fast was a contributing factor in 25% of collision fatalities across the country.

Says Gary Digva, founder of road safety experts Road Angel:

“It’s shocking to see how many speed cameras across the country are standing inactive and are letting speeding motorists get away with driving dangerously.

“In total with all of the police forces who responded to our Freedom of Information request, there are 1069 fixed speed cameras across the country. Out of this, there are 496 inactive speed cameras.

“This means that almost half of speed cameras on our roads are out of operation (46%).

“We are urging local authorities and police forces to ensure speed cameras are fully working to catch speeding motorists who may be driving recklessly by breaking the limit.”

POLICE FORCE TOTAL SPEED CAMERAS TOTAL ACTIVE TOTAL INACTIVE PERCENTAGE OF INACTIVE Northamptonshire 8 0 8 100% Gwent 31 1 30 97% North Wales 12 2 10 83% Sussex 59 10 49 83% Derbyshire 113 20 93 82% Leicestershire 18 4 14 78% South Wales 86 21 65 76% Kent 89 36 53 60% Essex 110 50 60 55% Devon & Cornwall 102 58 44 43% Humber 33 20 13 39% Cambridgeshire 46 29 17 37% Norfolk 25 17 8 32% Cumbria 22 17 5 23% Mersey 16 13 3 19% West Mercia 36 31 5 14% Avon & Somerset 44 40 4 9% Bedfordshire 97 89 8 8% Hertfordshire 49 45 4 8% West Mids 65 62 3 5% Dyfed-Powys 4 4 0 0% Suffolk 4 4 0 0%

