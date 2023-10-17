Kia Sportage named Used Car of the Year, e-Niro scoops Best Used Family EV

Share

Popular family SUV rated as 2024 Best Used Family Car and Used Car of the Year

Seven-year warranty praised for giving used buyers peace of mind

Full details announced on Carbuyer.co.uk today

Carbuyer has announced the winners of its 2024 Best Used Car Awards, with the Kia Sportage taking this year’s crown as 2024 Carbuyer Used Car of the Year.

Taking over from last year’s winner, the Vauxhall Corsa, the Korean SUV had all the factors the judges were looking for in a great used car, being practical and well-equipped, but most importantly representing great value for money. It was Kia’s impressively long warranty that sealed it for the Sportage, helping to take some of the risk out of the used-car buying process.

Carbuyer’s judges said: “Buying used often means a compromise when it comes to reliability or dependability. However, Kia’s industry-leading seven-year warranty means you can buy a car that is two or three years old and still have the fallback of the manufacturer’s guarantee.”

Those same qualities also led to the Sportage winning Best Used Family Car, demonstrating that at a time when household budgets are being squeezed and used car prices are particularly robust, buyers don’t necessarily need a brand-new car to get into something useful, frugal, and well-equipped, and can still fall back on the reassurance of a solid factory warranty.

Kia’s strong performance in the 2024 Best Used Car Awards was backed up by the Kia Sorento, a former Carbuyer Car of the Year, winning the prize as Best Used Large Family Car, while the all-electric Kia e-Niro was deemed Best Used Family Electric Car. The judges praised Kia for embracing the electric car revolution more than many other brands, as well the e-Niro’s class-leading efficiency.



Driving enthusiasts have plenty to celebrate too, with the Audi TT taking the prize for Best Used Sports Car. The MINI Convertible was awarded Best Used Convertible Car for the third year running, while the Volkswagen Golf GTI took a hat-trick too, as Best Used Hot Hatchback. The sporty Cupra Ateca took the win as Best Used Hot SUV, following two years of victories for the Porsche Macan.

In terms of electrified vehicles, the Citroen e-C4 took home the prize for the Best Used Small Electric Car, and the Jaguar I-Pace (pictured above) was awarded Best Used Large Electric Car for the second year in a row. The Honda Jazz was voted Best Used Hybrid, while Best Used Plug-In Hybrid went to the Mercedes E-Class.

2024 Carbuyer Best Used Car Awards winners