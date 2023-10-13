Kia reveals EV5 and two concept models at its first EV day

Share

Kia presents global EV strategy at first annual Kia EV Day

Acceleration of ‘EV revolution’ with expanded EV model line-up and charging infrastructure growth

Kia unveils three new small to medium-sized electric models

The Kia EV5 : Production electric compact SUV designed to meet needs of modern individuals with families

The Kia Concept EV3 : Kia’s vision for an electric compact SUV

The Kia Concept EV4: Redefines the electric saloon, claims Kia.

Kia has unveiled three new small to medium-sized electric models at the brand’s first annual Kia EV Day in Korea, reaffirming its strategy to lead and accelerate the ‘EV revolution’.

During the event, the brand presented its vision of ‘EVs for all’ and strategy to significantly and rapidly expand its EV model line-up. The presentation featured the debut of the EV5, a compact electric SUV for modern individuals with families, as well as the introduction of two concept models.

The Kia Concept EV3 aims to deliver the Kia EV9’s benefits in a compact SUV, while the Kia Concept EV4 reimagines electric saloons. In addition to unveiling the line-up, the event showcased Kia’s EV strategy, aimed at improving customer convenience, and reliability, and addressing common concerns, including charging infrastructure.

The Kia EV5 will be offered on the company’s dedicated EV platform, E-GMP, providing a solid foundation for the vehicle’s performance, claims Kia. Production of the EV5 will take place in both China and Korea, and the Chinese market will have access to three variations: standard, long-range, and long-range AWD.

The standard model, equipped with a 64kWh battery pack and a 160kW motor, is expected to have a driving range of 530km per charge according to the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC). The long-range model, featuring an 88kWh battery and the same 160kW motor, aims to achieve a range of 720km per charge.

The long-range AWD model will feature an 88kWh battery pack and a combined output of 230kW, with a front-wheel 160kW motor and a rear-wheel 70kW motor. With the AWD EV5, Kia is targeting a driving range of 650km based on the CLTC standards. Additionally, the model offers fast-charging capability, allowing the battery to be charged from 30 to 80 per cent capacity in just 27 minutes.

Says Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia:

“Kia is keenly focused on providing solutions to the concerns that continue to cause hesitation when it comes to making an EV purchase. We will meet customer expectations by offering a full line-up of EVs at various price points and improve charging infrastructure availability,”

“As a sustainable mobility solutions provider, Kia’s transition to electric vehicles is a must, not an option. By developing advanced EV technology, bold design, and intuitive services, and applying them to our entire EV line-up, our ultimate aim is to provide Kia’s unique value to as many people as possible. The acceleration towards electrification begins now.”

The brand has also unveiled plans to improve various customer experience offerings. This includes streamlining different functions into a user-friendly smartphone application, introducing new services at their physical locations, and providing customers with in-vehicle artificial intelligence (AI) services.

The brand’s goal is to achieve an annual sales target of one million electric vehicles by 2026, increasing to 1.6 million units per year by 2030, driven by the products and initiatives revealed today. each year and leverage the event as a platform for the brand to present its progressive EV strategy and vision for future mobility.

