iPhone Affordability Index: Turkey least affordable place to buy iPhone 15

For the iPhone 15 pro max 1TB, people in Turkey would need to work for 190 days, around six months.

The U.S. is the third most affordable place to buy an iPhone 15 with the average worker needing to clock up 51.8 hours of work to afford the entry model

At 80.7 hours, the UK ranked 19 th in terms of affordability

While the average iPhone 15 price has remained flat across the US, some territories face the least affordable iPhone to date. For instance, to purchase an iPhone 15 (128GB) in Turkey will take 818 hours working hours, up from 765 for the iPhone 14.

Least Affordable – Turkey

Based on the iPhone 15 128GB base model, Apple fans living in Turkey will have to work an average of 818 hours to earn enough money to buy the iPhone 15 – that’s roughly 102 working days (or more than 3 months) before we even account for living costs.

Most Affordable – Switzerland

With an average annual salary of $79,270, people living in Switzerland would need to work just 4 days (34 hours) to buy the iPhone 15.

While having one of the world’s largest median annual salaries, Switzerland also ranks 12th for countries that pay the least for the iPhone 15.