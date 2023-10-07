Illegal streamers targeted in ad campaign, £22,000 Tesla Model 2 expected for 2025

Share



People in the UK who illegally stream movies, sport and TV shows online are being warned they risk having their bank accounts emptied or their identities stolen. A major new awareness campaign has just been launched to highlight the various dangers associated with using illicit streaming services to watch paid-for content. Called BeStreamWise, it features a website (bestreamwise.com), plus posters on London Underground and at other locations, and a short film that has already been viewed more than 500,000 times online. The Guardian

Apple iOS 17.0.3 has been released for iPhones, and it’s a quick update to put some critical security fixes out there. Just as importantly, some iPhone 15 users have been complaining that their phones have been overheating. This update, which arrived sooner than many had expected, is designed to address that problem. Apple iOS 17.0.3 is available for all iPhones compatible with iOS 17, that is, all handsets from the iPhone XS onwards. Updates are available automatically but you may find you snag it faster if you go to Settings, then General, then Software Update. Forbes

Snapchat has been accused of a “worrying failure” to assess the potential privacy risks its AI chatbot poses to users – especially children – by the UK’s data watchdog. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) warned it could close down the My AI feature in the UK after a “preliminary investigation”. The US company said it was “closely reviewing” the provisional findings. The tool lets users message a computer which mimics human conversation. BBC

When Max Schrems asked Facebook to hand over all the data the company had on him, he was expecting a large file. But the Austrian law student wasn’t prepared for the 1,200-page tome he received, detailing his every friend request, event invitation, message and poke on the social media site. The disclosure more than a decade ago laid bare the scale of data harvesting undertaken by Facebook. Telegraph

The Tesla Model 3 has just been refreshed and the Model Y is expected to follow shortly for Europe. But the most important model in the future of Elon Musk’s brand remains the much rumoured Tesla Model 2. The electric car “for the masses”, with a list price of around €25,000 (approx. £22,000), has been on everyone’s lips for some time now, amid speculation about the batteries and rumours about its design. So let’s take this opportunity to gather all the information and take a look at what this new Tesla will look like with Motor1.com’s exclusive rendering. Motor1.com

Dentsu has released its annual media trends report, entitled ‘The Pace of Progress: dentsu 2024 Media Trends’.Created by gathering insights from its specialists within Carat, dentsu X and iProspect globally, the new dentsu report highlights ten key catalysts of change within the media industry. Dentsu 2024 Media Trends extrapolates how Generative AI will be best used to spearhead growth. “Our own client research has shown that more than 60% of marketers have said they’ve already started engaging with Generative AI in their company,” says Peter Huijboom, Global CEO, Media international markets, dentsu. exchange4media A rare annular solar eclipse will pass over North, Central and South America this month, offering skygazers the last chance to view one for more than 20 years. On 14 October, the Moon will pass in front of the Sun while at its furthest point from Earth, meaning it will not completely cover our star. This will create an effect that astronomers have dubbed a “ring of fire”. Independent

