EU warns Elon Musk about disinformation on X, football clubs told not to use crypto



The EU has warned Elon Musk that X is being used to spread “disinformation” after Hamas’ attack on Israel. In a post on the site formerly known as Twitter, the bloc’s industry chief said “violent and terrorist content” had not been taken down, despite warnings – as is required by EU law. Mr Musk said his company had taken action, including by removing newly-created Hamas-affiliated accounts. He asked the EU to list the alleged violations. Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market of the European Union, did not give details on the disinformation he was referring to in his letter to Mr Musk. BBC

Football clubs should be prevented from selling crypto-based “fan tokens” as part of engagement with supporters by the sport’s incoming regulator, according to a cross-party committee of MPs. In its report, the Culture, Media and Sport Committee (CMS) warns about the volatility of prices and the risk of financial harm to supporters who are convinced to buy the tokens for club access and rewards. CMS committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage MP said: “In the world of sport, clubs are promoting volatile cryptoasset schemes to extract additional money from loyal supporters.” Sky News

After the launch of ChatGPT, Google went into a bit of a tailspin, eventually doubling down on its efforts to focus on artificial intelligence. The company has since developed Bard, its own generative AI chatbot, to join the competition. Now, Bard is being integrated into Google Assistant with the promise of more natural interactions, thoughtfully expressed answers, and all-new capabilities. The first evidence of this has shown up, and with it comes a glimpse of how Assistant with Bard will work on Android devices. Android Police