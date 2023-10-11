EU warns Elon Musk about disinformation on X, football clubs told not to use crypto
The EU has warned Elon Musk that X is being used to spread “disinformation” after Hamas’ attack on Israel. In a post on the site formerly known as Twitter, the bloc’s industry chief said “violent and terrorist content” had not been taken down, despite warnings – as is required by EU law. Mr Musk said his company had taken action, including by removing newly-created Hamas-affiliated accounts. He asked the EU to list the alleged violations. Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market of the European Union, did not give details on the disinformation he was referring to in his letter to Mr Musk. BBC
Football clubs should be prevented from selling crypto-based “fan tokens” as part of engagement with supporters by the sport’s incoming regulator, according to a cross-party committee of MPs. In its report, the Culture, Media and Sport Committee (CMS) warns about the volatility of prices and the risk of financial harm to supporters who are convinced to buy the tokens for club access and rewards. CMS committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage MP said: “In the world of sport, clubs are promoting volatile cryptoasset schemes to extract additional money from loyal supporters.” Sky News
After the launch of ChatGPT, Google went into a bit of a tailspin, eventually doubling down on its efforts to focus on artificial intelligence. The company has since developed Bard, its own generative AI chatbot, to join the competition. Now, Bard is being integrated into Google Assistant with the promise of more natural interactions, thoughtfully expressed answers, and all-new capabilities. The first evidence of this has shown up, and with it comes a glimpse of how Assistant with Bard will work on Android devices. Android Police
We’ve been hearing about OLED iPad Pros for some time now, and a new report says they’re still coming – and that the tech will be appearing in the iPad Air and iPad mini too. But if you were busy sticking a new iPad into your shopping basket, there’s no need to cancel your iPad purchase. The OLED Air and mini aren’t likely to appear until at least 2026. That’s according to a new report from tech research firm Omdia, via MacRumors. It says that Apple’s OLED plans will begin with the 2024 iPad Pro, and that the intention is to then bring the same tech to the iPad Air and iPad mini in 2026. T3.com
When veteran journalist Campbell Brown stepped down from Facebook-owner Meta last week, it signalled the end of the social media giant’s brief flirtation with news. Ms Brown, a former NBC and CNN anchor, was hired to much fanfare in 2017, vowing to rebuild relations with the media and oversee a revolution in the sector following a rush of fake news that plagued Donald Trump’s election. Six years on, her quiet departure underscores how, for boss Mark Zuckerberg, news is no longer top of the agenda. Telegraph