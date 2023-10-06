BYD ATTO 3 named Electric Car of the Year by News UK

Share



News UK has awarded Chinese EV, BYD ATTO 3, the title of Electric Car of the Year in its Motor Awards.

It was selected for this award following a rigorous evaluation process by the expert panel of automotive journalists from The Sun, The Sunday Times, Driving.co.uk and The Times Luxx magazine

The panel evaluated numerous electric vehicles across various criteria, including performance, design, innovation, safety, and environmental impact. The BYD ATTO 3 impressed the judges on all fronts, emerging as the clear winner.

Says Nick Rufford, Motoring Editor, The Sunday Times:

“Starting at just over £37,000 this zippy and smart-looking EV gives Tesla’s £44,990 Model Y a run for its money. It’s well equipped too: big glass roof, eight-speaker sound system and room in the back for three adults (or two burly blokes).”

Adds Michael Shu, Managing Director, BYD Europe:

“We are thrilled and humbled to receive the Electric Car of the Year award from News UK. This recognition is a testament to BYD’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge, sustainable mobility solutions at an affordable price that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers and the industry.”

BYD stores are already open in nine UK cities, including London, Glasgow, Stockport, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Leicester, Leeds, Southampton and Exeter.

BYD remains committed to sustainability, innovation, and the development of electric vehicles that meet the needs of today’s consumers while preserving the environment for future generations, it claims. This award reaffirms BYD’s dedication to driving the future of sustainable mobility.

