Brits can make average of £150 selling unwanted items before Christmas, claims eBay

Share



With the cost of living crisis affecting everyone, new research from eBay UK finds that more than 3 in 4 people (77%) would like to make extra money ahead of Christmas.

When it comes to adding money to the all-important Christmas pot, a third of people (34%) have already taken matters into their own hands, selling items from their home to make extra money for things they’d like to buy for themselves and loved ones.

On average, people estimate they could make more than £150 by selling items they no longer use online in time for Christmas, giving them a nice extra payday ahead of December. People think they have an average of 11 clothes items and 9 toys that they could sell to make money.

Clothes (49%), shoes (29%), toys (22%) and homewares (17%) are the top items people think they have available to sell, followed by games consoles and unused kitchen appliances which are taking up space in homes across the country.

Data from eBay shows that shoppers are on the lookout for great value pre-loved items as the weather gets colder, with searches for ‘heaters’, ‘puffa jacket’ and ‘candles’ all up by 45%, 60% and 45% respectively, proving now is the time for savvy sellers to rehome unwanted winter items.

Here’s how much you could make from popular items in the home:

(Prices are calculated via the products’ average selling price and sale price may vary)

Tabletop blender – £40

Espresso and cappuccino machine – £95

Cordless drill – £60

Juicer – £35

Garden table – £70

Pram – £120

Soft toys – £10

Men’s jumper – £20

Women’s trainers – £30

Says Ege Yilmaz, Head of Consumer Selling at eBay UK:

“There’s a lot of extra money to be made at this time of year by considering what you no longer use but could be of use in someone else’s home or even under someone else’s Christmas tree.

“From retro toys hiding away in the loft to a kitchen appliance you no longer love to use – it’s likely that there’s an item or two ready to be sold in your home right now. As well as being a great way to make extra money, selling on eBay is also better for the planet as it keeps items in circulation for longer, with a new owner to enjoy it and out of landfill – it’s a win-win situation.”

Ege’s top tips for selling on eBay include:

Give it your best shot – High-quality images are key to showing your listings in their best light, because people won’t bid on items they cannot see. For best results, particularly in winter, take photos in good light and be sure to highlight flaws rather than hide them, sharing photos from as many angles as you can to gain buyer confidence.

High-quality images are key to showing your listings in their best light, because people won’t bid on items they cannot see. For best results, particularly in winter, take photos in good light and be sure to highlight flaws rather than hide them, sharing photos from as many angles as you can to gain buyer confidence. Create a clear listing with lots of detail – Make sure your listing heading is clear and concise, don’t skimp on detail in the listing. Be clear about the condition of the item, describing any imperfections and if you’re selling clothes, note the fit and feel of them.

Make sure your listing heading is clear and concise, don’t skimp on detail in the listing. Be clear about the condition of the item, describing any imperfections and if you’re selling clothes, note the fit and feel of them. Optimise listings for mobile – More than half of all sales on eBay were viewed on a mobile device prior to purchase. Increase your chances of sales with mobile-friendly listings, with clear bullet-pointed descriptions that are easy to scan and by uploading your images, and not including any in the description as this might not work well on a mobile device.

More than half of all sales on eBay were viewed on a mobile device prior to purchase. Increase your chances of sales with mobile-friendly listings, with clear bullet-pointed descriptions that are easy to scan and by uploading your images, and not including any in the description as this might not work well on a mobile device. Consider if the price and time is right – Think to yourself, how much would I pay for this item? You can also search for similar sold items in the past to gauge how much you should list your item for to get the sale. Seasonality also plays its part, with items such as toys, games and winter coats selling best before Christmas.

Think to yourself, how much would I pay for this item? You can also search for similar sold items in the past to gauge how much you should list your item for to get the sale. Seasonality also plays its part, with items such as toys, games and winter coats selling best before Christmas. Selling Sundays – eBay’s busiest time for buyers is Sunday evenings , so if you’re using the auction function, schedule your listings to end around that time or alternatively for ‘buy it now’ items – upload at this time for maximum views.

eBay’s busiest time for buyers is , so if you’re using the auction function, schedule your listings to end around that time or alternatively for ‘buy it now’ items – upload at this time for maximum views. Keep a positive selling history – Ensure your item reaches your buyer on time and use tracking where possible to maximise purchase satisfaction.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

