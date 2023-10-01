Apple to issue software update for overheating iPhone 15



Apple said it will issue a software update that would address customer complaints about the latest iPhone 15 models running hot. Apple said this was because of a combination of bugs in iOS 17, bugs in apps, and a temporary set-up period. An Apple spokesperson told CNBC: “We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users.” CNBC

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had to dig deep into his own pockets to fund his disastrous acquisition of Twitter. Even then, he had to take on a considerable debt from banks, worth roughly $13 billion. Since then, Musk’s chaotic and questionable leadership has sent advertisers running for the hills, causing revenues to plummet….Almost a year later, X-formerly-Twitter’s newly anointed CEO Linda Yaccarino is now being tasked with picking up the pieces. As the Financial Times reports, Yaccarino is meeting with bankers to reassure them the “flaming dumpster” that is X won’t continue bleeding them dry. Futurism

Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook said the firm wants to hire more staff in the UK, in contrast to redundancies seen across the tech sector. He said the company wants to take on more staff to work in artificial intelligence (AI). It comes a day after Fortnite-maker, Epic Games, announced it was cutting 16% of its workforce. Big firms including Amazon, Meta, Google and Microsoft have cut tens of thousands of jobs since 2022. Mr Cook has been critical of the trend of tech layoffs and in May, he called it a “last resort”. BBC

The royal website has been hit by a cyber attack, a royal source has told Sky News. The denial of service attack, or DDoS, is when an excess of traffic is directed to a website, overwhelming its server and disrupting its functioning. While the royal website was online on Sunday lunchtime, it appeared to be running additional security checks on users before allowing them on the site. Sky News

If you have an iPhone 15 and drive a BMW, it might be best to avoid charging the device with the vehicle’s wireless charging pad for now.



Over the past week, some BMW owners have complained that their iPhone 15’s NFC chip no longer works after charging the device with their vehicle’s wireless charging pad, according to comments shared on the MacRumors Forums and X, formerly known as Twitter. Affected customers say the iPhone goes into a data recovery mode with a white screen, and the NFC chip is no longer functional after the device reboots. Mac Rumors

Making perfume is an art that can be traced back to ancient Greece but now modern-day perfumiers are beginning to look beyond their noses to develop the scents most likely to appeal to us. They are, instead, turning to AI. Perfumes can now be designed to trigger emotional responses using ingredients known as neuroscents – odours shown by biometric measures to arouse different positive feelings such as calm, euphoria or sleepiness. The Guardian