AI could increase risk of cyber-attacks, Apple TV+ price rise (again)

Artificial intelligence could increase the risk of cyber-attacks and erode trust in online content by 2025, a UK government report warns. The tech could even help plan biological or chemical attacks by terrorists, it says. But some experts have questioned whether the tech will evolve as predicted. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to highlight opportunities and threats posed by the technology on Thursday. The government report looks at generative AI – the type of system that currently powers popular chatbots and image-generation software. BBC

Apple TV+ is introducing a second price rise in 12 months, as the cost of the streaming service heads up to £8.99 a month. A year ago, the price for Apple TV+ was £4.99 a month, then it went up to £6.99, which is the fee that’s been asked for across most of 2023. However, that’s now going up to £8.99 a month. The Apple TV+ website in the UK has now been updated with the new pricing, which you can see here. Filmstories

A satellite internet company funded by the US tech billionaire Peter Thiel is planning to take on Elon Musk’s Starlink by launching services in the UK. Rivada Space Networks has applied for a network licence in the UK that would allow it to deliver internet from a constellation of 300 satellites from 2026. The German company is a subsidiary of US-based Rivada Networks, which is funded by Mr Thiel, the PayPal billionaire and first outside investor in Facebook. Telegraph

Google is starting to roll out its new “About this image” tool, which aims to provide essential background information and context about images in Google Search. The feature was first announced at Google’s I/O developer conference in May, and now it’s rolling out to English users globally. You can access the feature from the three-dot menu that appears in Search and Google Images results. The Verge

Meta has reported a sharp rise in revenue following an upturn in advertising on its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. It reported revenue of $34.2bn (£28.2bn) for the quarter to the end of September – a 23% increase on the same period last year. Analysts had been expecting a figure of $33.6bn (£27.7bn). Reduced costs, including from staff cuts following the launch of a restructuring programme last year, also contributed. Sky News

Spotify have announced that less popular tracks won’t earn any royalties whatsoever, despite the company reporting better-than-expected third-quarter profits and subscriber gains. The Swedish streaming service gained an extra 6million paying subscribers from June to September, bringing its total to 226million. Despite these gains, however, Billboard reports that Spotify is restructuring its royalty system and plans to de-monetize tracks that had previously received 0.5% of Spotify’s royalty pool. NME

Elon Musk has been accused of acting like “a little baby” and being “almost in tears” during an earnings call in which the billionaire struck a pessimistic tone about the economy. The Tesla CEO’s behaviour on the third-quarter earnings call was slammed as “terrible” by financial analyst Kevin Paffrath and the electric automaker’s stock price dropped 15 per cent in the two days following it. Independent

